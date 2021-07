Canadian scientists have built a computer system that can specifically control the movements of a genetically modified nematode (Caenorhabditis elegans) with laser pulses. The – living – worm becomes a kind of zombie biorobot. With the one in the journal Science Robotics featured work Xianke Dong and colleagues say that they are not targeting “any particular application”. However, the work enables progress in the study of the motion control of living beings on the one hand and further progress in the development of micro-robots for medical applications on the other.