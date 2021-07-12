Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

Boston College Makes Top 7 For WR Jordan Anthony

By A.J. Black
Posted by 
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4djP2f_0auXCJuP00

Boston College made the Top 7 for '22 wide receiver Jordan Anthony from Tylertown (Miss.). The remainder of his list includes Syracuse, Houston, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Memphis and South Alabama. Anthony is set to announce his decision on July 27th.

Anthony took an unofficial visit to Boston College during a track and field event in Boston in May. He also took an official to Syracuse last month. Even though Jeff Hafley's staff has three wide receivers (Ismael Zamor, RJ Maryland & Joseph Griffin II) on their roster, Anthony brings a skill set that would be hard to say no to. During his track season he ran a 10.33 100 yard dash back in April. He also self reports that he runs a 4.35 40 yard dash. Those are elite speed numbers.

Looking for exclusive recruiting information? Become a member of BC Bulletin Premium! The first month is just $1 and every other month after is the same price as a cup of coffee. You'll get insider information, interviews, predictions, and access to our members only Discord Channel and Forum. Sign up here today!

Even with those numbers it is hard to gauge whether he is still a take for Boston College. The Eagles as mentioned above have a trio of wide outs, and 22 recruits committed for the Class of 22. BC will be playing a numbers game from here on out in terms of accepting commitments.

Anthony told SI All Syracuse earlier that what he is looking for is "Truthful and honest coaches," Anthony said. "Just got to feel like family and as soon as I step on campus being ready to complete. I want to be a true freshman (contributor)."

Stay tuned to BC Bulletin for future updates on the recruitment of Jordan Anthony.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook and following on us on Twitter.

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter: @BulletinBC, @AJBlack_BC

Instagram: @bostoncollegebulletin

Comments / 0

BCBulletin

BCBulletin

Boston, MA
57
Followers
402
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

BCBulletin is a FanNation channel covering Boston College athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Boston, MA
Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Boston, MA
College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Griffin
Person
Jeff Hafley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#South Alabama#American Football#Wr#Ole Miss#Syracuse#Rj Maryland#Bc Bulletin Premium#Discord Channel And Forum#Eagles#Bulletinbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Facebook
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach O Has A Blunt Message For Oklahoma, Texas

Over the past few weeks, Oklahoma and Texas have dominated the headlines thanks to their looming move to the SEC. It’s unclear when Oklahoma and Texas will make the official jump to their new conference. Both are tied to the Big 12 through the 2025 season – at least through media rights.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Nick Saban Admits 1 Thing ‘Scares Him To Death’

The Alabama Crimson Tide dominated their way to a national championship victory this past year, capping off an undefeated season with a win over Ohio State in the title game. Nick Saban claimed his seventh national championship as a head coach and continued to distinguish himself as one of the best leaders college football has ever seen.
College Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

The SEC has a new Steve Spurrier and it’s not Lane Kiffin or Mike Leach

One of the best things about SEC football — aside from the incredible on-field play — is the great personalities that have come through the conference. Former Florida Gators/South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Steve Spurrier is probably the biggest personality the SEC has seen during its existence. Spurrier, who retired...
NFLtigernet.com

Deshaun Watson case just took a major turn

Really bad news from the Watson camp. Just as things were looking up for him. The Texans announcing trade talks. NFL not putting him on exempt. Looked like he was going to play 2021 season. Now police reports filed by 10 women alleging sex assault. This will have to open up a criminal case which changes the whole dynamic of the NFLs actions on the matter. Also, basically shuts down any trade interest from other teams. All of this precisely coordinated and coincidentally happening just as the season starts stinks of foul play.
NFLOak Ridger

Here are seven potential college destinations for 5-star QB Arch Manning

Five-star Isidore Newman quarterback Arch Manning concluded his seventh and final summer college visit on Monday. Manning, the grandson of former New Orleans Saints star quarterback Archie Manning, and nephew of Super Bowl championquarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, is the No.1 quarterback in the nation for the 2023 class. Nearly every major college football program, including LSU, has been recruiting him for his services.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Just In: NFL Releases Statement On Deshaun Watson

NFL fans were surprised to learn this week that Deshaun Watson is attending the Houston Texans‘ training camp, despite still being involved in an ongoing sexual misconduct investigation. The NFL released a statement on Tuesday afternoon to address the matter. The league reaffirmed it is still reviewing the allegations which...
Miami, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Mason Taylor, son of Dolphins great Jason Taylor, commits to LSU

The son of one of the best Miami Dolphins players in the team’s history is headed to the Southeastern Conference. St. Thomas Aquinas tight end Mason Taylor, the son of legendary Dolphins defensive lineman Jason Taylor and the nephew of former Dolphins linebacker great Zach Thomas, committed to LSU on Thursday afternoon. “The coaching staff [was] on me every day about going there, talking to me ...
Tennessee StatePosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee offers quarterback Avery Johnson

Josh Heupel and Tennessee’s coaching staff continue to recruit future Vols. The Vols offered a scholarship to 2023 quarterback prospect Avery Johnson. “Blessed and excited to receive an offer from the University of Tennessee,” Johnson said on Twitter. The 6-foot-2, 170-pound quarterback prospect is from Maize High School in Maize,...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Anthony Schwartz Makes Highlight Catch At Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have an accomplished 2021 draft class. Though it is filled with great players who excelled at the highest levels in college, none of these players are more fascinating than third-round draft pick Anthony Schwartz out of Auburn. Schwartz is a track star who also plays football. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy