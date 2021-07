Alex Rodriguez recently celebrated his birthday, and strangely, it was almost exactly the same way his ex Jennifer Lopez celebrated just days earlier. In fact, there were so many overlaps between the exes’ outings that Rodriguez wound up visiting the same shops Lopez and her new beau Ben Affleck had just a few hours apart. It almost seems like no matter where Lopez goes, her ex-fiance is just steps behind her, and he always seems to have a beautiful blonde in tow.