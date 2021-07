As a beauty editor, I've had the opportunity to interview a number of truly talented makeup artists. Some of them have even done my makeup, for which I feel fortunate (acting as a canvas for some of the best in the biz is a major perk of the job). Throughout all of these interviews and interactions, there's only one thing that has remained constant: a MAC Cosmetics product was either mentioned in passing, recommended to me outright, or used on my own skin. No surprise there, considering MAC is a brand that's been beloved by makeup artists since 1984.