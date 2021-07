Purdue University is launching a national search for a new director of the Purdue Center for Cancer Research (PCCR) to succeed Dr. Timothy Ratliff, who has announced that he will step down from his role as the Robert Wallace Director of the PCCR after leading the organization for 14 years. He will remain on faculty in the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Comparative Pathobiology as a Distinguished Professor and will continue to be an active member of PCCR.