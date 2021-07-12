Matt Waldman’s RSP Boiler Room No. 300: The Dynamic and Efficient Movement and Vision of RB Christian Beal-Smith (Wake Forest)
Matt Waldman’s RSP Boiler Room examines the dynamic creativity, efficiency, and vision of Wake Forest RB Christian Beal-Smith’s running style. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter texted me the other day asking me if I had seen Beal-Smith, exclaiming that the Wake Forest running back “sees everything.” After studying three games from Beal-Smith’s 2020 campaign, I get Reuter’s assessment.mattwaldmanrsp.com
