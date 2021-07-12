Cancel
NFL

Matt Waldman’s RSP Boiler Room No. 300: The Dynamic and Efficient Movement and Vision of RB Christian Beal-Smith (Wake Forest)

By Matt Waldman
mattwaldmanrsp.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Waldman’s RSP Boiler Room examines the dynamic creativity, efficiency, and vision of Wake Forest RB Christian Beal-Smith’s running style. NFL.com analyst Chad Reuter texted me the other day asking me if I had seen Beal-Smith, exclaiming that the Wake Forest running back “sees everything.” After studying three games from Beal-Smith’s 2020 campaign, I get Reuter’s assessment.

