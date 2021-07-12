Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Playwright Antoinette Nwandu is healing her audience, and herself

By Diep Tran
theundefeated.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne in a series on the arts world emerging from the coronavirus pandemic. The past year has been a roller coaster for playwright Antoinette Nwandu. In early 2020, Nwandu had just gotten back to New York from London after overseeing the opening of her play Pass Over. Then the pandemic hit, shutting down live theater, including her play. A few months later, in July, Nwandu had a miscarriage and had to go to the hospital, where she was placed in the COVID-19 ward.

theundefeated.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alice Childress
Person
George Floyd
Person
Lynn Nottage
Person
Renee Montgomery
Person
Dominique Morisseau
Person
Moses
Person
Trayvon Martin
Person
Samuel Beckett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Ing#Police Brutality#Pass Over#The Evangelical Church#Exodus#Blm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
WNBA
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Netflix
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Time Out New York

The original cast of Marie Antoinette is reuniting for a charity reading

In 2013, audiences and critics lost their heads for David Adjmi's Marie Antoinette at Soho Rep: a bitingly satirical postmodern riff on celebrity and its discontents, starring the wonderful Marin Ireland as the ill-fated French queen and infamous cake enthusiast. Now, thanks to the charitable virtual-theater initiative Play-PerView, audiences who missed the Off Broadway production—or want to catch it again—will have a chance: Nearly all of the expert original cast will reunite for a live-streamed performance of the show on August 5 to raise money for the Cultural Solidarity Fund.
New York City, NYourtownny.com

Unexpected Playwrights

As the theater world starts returning, there have been expected bumps. Shakespeare In The Park’s “Merry Wives” has had to delay several times. Only a guy named Springsteen has managed to open smoothly. (Guess that happens when you’re the Boss) I would argue that the New York theatrical community has suffered as much, if not more, than any medium during this time, and now faces all kinds of obstacles. These include re-opening venues that audiences feel comfortable in, not to mention that many people have gotten used to watching, for affordable prices, via Zoom. And yet, true devotees are purchasing tickets, and playwrights are eager to attract those devotees.
Theater & Dancewashingtoninformer.com

Broadway’s Neon Lights to Shine with 10 Black Plays and Musicals

After a somewhat experimental reopening in June with “Springsteen on Broadway,” the Great White Way will step further into the mix with the Aug. 4 debut of “Pass Over” at the August Wilson Theatre. Barring any restrictions, the late summer and fall plays and musicals will feature no less than...
Theater & Danceboisestatepublicradio.org

New Documentary Showcases Life And Work Of Dance Great Alvin Ailey

Dancer and choreographer Alvin Ailey was a landmark figure with works like his signature masterpiece, Revelations. The 1960’s dance used spiritual, gospel and blues music behind his choreography to tell the story of the Black American experience performed by his diverse Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which toured both the U.S. and the world, bringing Black culture where it hadn’t been seen before.
Harrodsburg, KYWinchester Sun

One playwright’s journey

As an arts columnist, it has been my honor to cover and discuss a wide range of arts topics and events in the past two and a half years. But none of them are as important to me personally as one that is coming up in Harrodsburg on August 7th at 7pm when my play, Boats Against the Current, will be given a staged reading and later discussed as part of Ragged Edge Community Theatre’s New Works Festival.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King Is Recommending A Forgotten Bruce Willis Thriller

Stephen King is obviously best known for his work in the horror genre, making him one of Hollywood’s most valuable resources, based on the fact there are currently upwards of two dozen movies and TV shows in development based on his extensive back catalogue. Despite his preference of the written word, the 73-year-old is happy to recommend any type of entertainment to his social media followers, with forgotten Bruce Willis thriller 16 Blocks among the latest.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Who is the Father of Mel’s Child in Virgin River?

‘Virgin River’ is one romantic drama that knows how to balance the emotional side of things with just the right amount of enchantment thrown in for good measure. For the majority of season 3, we have seen Jack and Mel go through some rather arduous predicaments. From the impending custody battle over the twins to Jack losing his house in the fire to Mel finally accepting that she wants a child of her own, the couple has had their fair share of emotional turmoil. Despite all this, the two have always managed to find their footing in the end. But with that explosive season finale, it seems like Jack and Mel are back in hot water. So, who is the father of Mel’s baby? Here’s what we think.
Celebritiesgoodhousekeeping.com

'Virgin River' Fans Want to Know If Alexandra Breckenridge Is Dating Martin Henderson

Watching Virgin River stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, it's clear that the two actors have great on-camera chemistry (like, really great). So much so, that some people want to know if the two are having their own Jack-and-Mel romantic rendezvous in real life. At the risk of upsetting some viewers, we probably should let you know right off the bat that Alexandra and Martin are not actually dating. In fact, Alexandra has been happily married to her real life husband, Casey Hooper, since 2015.
MoviesComicBook

Black Widow: Young Natasha is Played by a Famous Action Star's Daughter

Potential spoilers for Black Widow follow! Now playing in theaters and streaming on Disney+ with premier access, you may have noticed a familiar face at the start of Marvel's Black Widow but been unable to place her. Though the movie as a whole is a prequel, at the start of Marvel Studios new film the clock gets turned back even further to a time when Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova were just children and living in America under deep cover. Playing the part of young Natasha? Actress Ever Anderson, the daughter of actress Milla Jovovich and director Paul W.S. Anderson.
Moviesepicstream.com

MCU Star Zendaya Breaks Silence on Controversy Surrounding Lola Bunny's Sexualization

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Looney Tunes will always hold a special place in the hearts of many fans but there's no denying that most of the younger fans aren't aware of its characters. This is why the upcoming Warner Bros. offering Space Jam: A New Legacy is an important project as it will help introduce the beloved cartoon characters led by Bugs Bunny to a whole new generation of audiences. However, despite all the hype surrounding the film, the direct sequel to 1996's Space Jam has already had its fair share of controversies over the last couple of months.
Celebritiesjustjaredjr.com

Ariana Grande Shares Adorable Honeymoon Photos with Husband Dalton Gomez!

The 28-year-old “Positions” singer took to her Instagram on Sunday (July 11) to share some photos from her honeymoon with hubby Dalton Gomez in Amsterdam. In the post, Ariana shared a bunch of photos of she and the 25-year-old real estate agent sightseeing around the countryside, sharing photos of the plants, animals, and windmills.
MoviesCollider

Why Brendan Fraser's Performance in 'Trust' Proved We Should Be Hip-Deep in a Fraser-sannce By Now

In one of the most unlikely comebacks of 2021, Brendan Fraser has returned. The man behind Rick O’Connell from The Mummy franchise (the good one) had remained somewhat in obscurity for the better part of a decade after that series petered out, and his latter efforts with family comedy Furry Vengeance and literary adaptation Inkheart took a serious critical beating and bombed financially. Where exactly has Fraser been ever since? A fantastic GQ article shared some insights on what the former star dealt with personally during a challenging period, as Fraser had chosen to keep many of these details out of the public eye.
TV ShowsPopculture

Netflix Removing Beloved Disney Movie on Thursday

Netflix is saying goodbye to a slew of TV shows and movies in July. One of the programs that will be leaving the streaming service is Disney's The Princess and the Frog. So, if you want to get your fix of the Disney flick on Netflix, you'll have to check it out soon.
Celebritiesmyhoustonmajic.com

Alfonso Ribeiro Cites His Interracial Marriage For Not Being Accepted By The Black Community

Alfonso Ribeiro made a name for himself in Hollywood with the iconic role as Carlton Banks on the hit ’90s sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The show became a fixture in Black households across America, particularly with many favoring the character of Carlton specifically. However, the seasoned actor who plays him isn’t feeling the love from his community in real life, and the reason being due to his marriage to a white woman.
Moviesalbuquerqueexpress.com

Sean Penn receives four-minute standing ovation

Washington [US], July 11 (ANI): Hollywood star Sean Penn recently seemed to get emotional during the Saturday night premiere of his movie 'Flag Day', where he was accompanied by his daughter. According to Variety, the drama earned a four-minute standing ovation broken up by remarks from Penn, praising his daughter,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy