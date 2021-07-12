Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘SurrealEstate’ Stars Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy on Why Their Characters Work Well Together

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Daily Iberian
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re having problems selling your house because it’s haunted or possessed, you need look no further than the Roman Agency on SurrealEstate. Real estate agent Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) and his team of specialists handle the problem houses, the ones that scare would-be buyers (and sellers). And in the...

www.iberianet.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Levy
Person
Tim Rozon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Insider#Surrealestate#The Roman Agency#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Dexter star Michael C. Hall explains why the character moved to a small town

During the recent [email protected] livestream event last weekend, Dexter actor Michael C. Hall revealed the reason for everyone’s favourite vigilante serial killer’s small-town move. The actor shared that the upcoming ninth season of Dexter will see the killer struggling to abstain from murder, and attempting to adjust to a new rural lifestyle, trying to escape all his bloodthirsty urges.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Sweet Tooth' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The second season will consist of eight, one-hour episodes. News of the renewal comes just under two months after the debut of the first season, which dropped on June 4. Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' With Ana de Armas Moves to 2022 (EXCLUSIVE) “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to...
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Bailee Madison To Star In ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot

I know, I know – you’re going to tell me that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is not the same as Pretty Little Liars. I get that. I do. But I still feel like it’s too early for more Pretty Little Liars in any form. And that being said, I...
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Criminal Minds’ Revival at Paramount Plus Is ‘Dead,’ Says Star Paget Brewster

UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.” Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a fan account curious if there was any news about the show, saying “No, and sadly, we think it’s dead. I’ll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer.” Other stars of the show, such as Mandy Patinkin, Matthew Gray Gubler and A. J....
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

AMPHIBIA Season 3 Details Revealed and Clip from the Upcoming Season and THE GHOST AND MOLLY MCGEE

Amphibia is an incredible animated television series on Disney Channel. If you haven’t watched it, you can watch both current seasons available on Disney+. During a Comic-Con@Home panel fans got to see a brief clip from the third season that is very touching with the same charm and humor that fans can expect. In addition, it was announced that the third season would premiere on October 2 at 9:30 AM EDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW with an extended-length episode! The season will also feature a 22-minute Christmas special featuring a song by Rebecca Sugar (Steven Universe) and the series is created and executive produced by Matt Braly (Gravity Falls). Guest stars for the season include Whoopi Goldberg (The View), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul's Drag Race), Kate Micucci (DuckTales), Brad Garrett (Everybody Loves Raymond), Anika Noni Rose (The Princess and the Frog), Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit), Wallace Shawn (Young Sheldon), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld), Jason Ritter (Gravity Falls), Dana Davis (Craig of the Creek) and Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live). This is going to be awesome!
CelebritiesElite Daily

Chase Stokes Revealed Why He And Madelyn Cline Work So Well Together

Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. The only thing more exciting than knowing Season 2 of Outer Banks is finally here is hearing Chase Stokes’ quote about working with Madelyn Cline, his girlfriend both on and off screen. During a July 28 interview with V Man, Stokes gushed about how much he loves sharing the small screen with Cline, and the reason why their relationship works so well makes so much sense. “We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Stokes said. “We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: ‘Is there something here?’ That was all after the fact.”
TV SeriesRefinery29

Gossip Girl

Spoilers are ahead. The Gossip Girl Instagram account may be run by adults on the new Gossip Girl, but that doesn't mean the youths can't pull schemes, too. The prevalence of plotting means at least some of the original series' DNA is infused into new Gossip Girl along with some actual DNA: the HBO Max series just used a kid to reference one of the original series' biggest schemers and you probably didn't even notice.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

MOTU: Revelation Writer Tim Sheridan Shares His Fav Character to Write

As you're reading this, the power of Masters of the Universe: Revelation has officially been unleashed on the world. The first five episodes of Kevin Smith's reimagining of Eternia and its inhabitants have been viewed by the press and early reviews are mostly positive. The writer of one of these first episodes, Tim Sheridan (Batman: The Long Halloween, Death and Return of Superman), shares his favorite "deep bench" character that he was able to use in the continuation of Prince Adam's journey. "No question, Scare Glow. Scare Glow, who never appeared in the animated series. So that was, for me, the thrill of a lifetime. Getting to sort of give voice to him for the first time. We also got the great Tony Todd (Candyman, Night of the Living Dead), who I worked with when he played Darkseid in our Reign of the Supermen adaptation. He is voicing Scare Glow in MOTU to absolute perfection. I was really excited to bring him to life and I hope the fans are really excited about our interpretation of it."

Comments / 0

Community Policy