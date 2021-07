No Longer Home, A unique narrative look at modern life from a 2-person indie team, is set to arrive on PC come 30 July. Designed and brought to life by indie duo Humble Grove and due to release on PC, via Steam, Epic Games Store, Humble and GOG.com, No Longer Home is a somewhat autobiographical account of saying goodbye, living with tough choices, and moving through some of life’s most significant stages. This new slice of life narrative will invite players to inhabit the world of two protagonists when it launches. Through an isometric eye, No Longer home weaves its way through the lives of Ao and Bo, two queer, non-binary students who’ve recently graduated and are about to move into adulthood.