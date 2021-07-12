Cancel
TITAN Evo 2022 headlines new series of Secretlab chairs

By Robert Carnevale
windowscentral.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 is leading the charge, arriving today. It is being advertised as the culmination of Secretlab's design efforts. Secretlab isn't playing around when it comes to announcing its latest chairs. Not only is it proud to unveil that its 2022 Series chairs are on the way, but it's also revealing the TITAN Evo 2022, otherwise known as the company's evolution of everything it did with its 2020 Series chairs.

Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Secretlab Summons League of Legends Ruination Collection

For its latest collaboration, Secretlab is joining forces with Riot Games for the League of Legends Ruination Collection, a trio of Titan Evo 2022 chairs. Following in the footsteps of previous collaborations, the new chairs feature embroidered designs that evoke the signature aesthetics of three characters—Viego, Miss Fortune, and Pyke. The champions were chosen to tie in with the MOBA’s current storyline, which sees Viego, the Ruined King, and the sinister Black Mist ushering in one of Runeterra’s darkest eras.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Secretlab Partners Reveals New League Of Legends Ruination Chairs

Secretlab revealed they have partnered with Riot Games once again to release a new line of League Of Legends Ruination gaming chairs. The three chairs all have their own specific theme from the game as you're getting a Miss Fortune edition, a Viego edition, and a Pyke edition. Each of them, as you can see below, is decked out in designs and patterns to match each specific character and bring the thunder of their presence to your gaming space. This line will also be the first new collaboration to come with all the upgrades of our Secretlab 2022 Series, so LoL fans are the first to experience the new upgrades. We have a couple quotes from both parties below on the new designs as they are available for purchase today.
Video Gameschromeunboxed.com

Take 50% off the AndaSeat Marvel Series gaming chairs

In the market for a new gaming chair or just something unique for your home office? AndaSeat has a deal for all you Marvel fans out there and you can save more than $200 on a premium gaming chair that’s as comfortable as it is awesome. We’ve been using AndaSeat chairs for quite some time now and I can honestly say, I’ve never had a chair quite like my Fnatic Edition. The XL-sized gaming chairs are built like a tank and I am a huge fan of the overall look and design. I don’t have the best posture in the world and the ergonomic design makes sitting at my desk for eight hours actually enjoyable.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Secretlab and Riot Games Join Forces With League of Legends Gaming Chairs

League of Legends fans can rejoice, as their posterior is about to become more comfortable, thanks to a crossover between Riot Games and Secretlab. Secretlab has joined up with Riot Games to release three awesome new gaming chairs, all based around characters from the game. The new Ruination-themed seats are League versions of Secretlab's recently announced Titan EVO 2022 model, so you can be sure that these gaming chairs include Secretlab's latest seating tech.
Video GamesHEXUS.net

OCUKPR: noblechairs TX Series Fabric Gaming Chairs

The new addition to the noblechairs portfolio is the TX Series - featuring a new breathable fabric finish with fleece backing to offer even more comfort & durability for prolonged use. All New Fabric Finish. The TX Series uses fabric and fleece backing to offer comfort and breathability, finished in...
Electronicscgmagonline.com

New T-Compact Gaming Chair Introduced by Andaseat

The gaming chair conversation shifted quite a bit during the coronavirus pandemic. People quickly realized how important an ergonomic and comfortable chair is when sitting for long periods of time. Whether you’re standing or sitting, it’s important to make sure your body is properly supported. I’ve worked at a desk...
Technologywindowscentral.com

AndaSeat Jungle gaming chair review: A perfect fit for smaller builds

AndaSeat makes some of the best gaming chairs, and I've been using their Dark Demon for almost six months, and I love the firm padding and back support it supplies so much that I've found it hard to go back to sitting in a regular office chair. Despite that comfort, I found myself swimming in a seat designed to support people who are taller than 6 feet and weigh up to 350 pounds. So I swapped to the Jungle which fits better under my desk and lines up more with my 5-foot-2 frame.
RetailPosted by
GeekyGadgets

FlipPack backpack features quick access magnetic side pockets

The engineers at Korin Design have created a new innovative backpack which features quick access magnetic side pockets and a stylish minimalistic outer shell constructed from waterproof fabric. Other features of the Korin backpack include “outstanding security“, RFID blocking, hidden magnetic back pocket, air cell straps for extra comfort and a collapsible structure allowing you to easily store the backpack when it is not required.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite hands-on: The return to form the franchise needed

In response to the fanbase's feedback on these games, 343 Industries has pivoted to returning Halo to its sandbox-driven roots with Halo Infinite. To give players a chance to test the game, the developers have recently launched the first official Halo Infinite beta (also referred to as a technical preview) that allows them to try out the core multiplayer Arena experience against AI bots, experience weapon drills in the Academy training mode, and get a feel for the customization and battle pass systems.
Electronicswindowscentral.com

PNY unveils new high-performance XLR8 memory with RGB lighting

PNY announced the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4200MHz, 4400MHz, and 4600MHz Desktop memory modules. They deliver overclocked performance and have low latency. The modules also feature RGB LEDs, which work with many popular syncing services. PNY announced the XLR8 Gaming EPIC-X RGB DDR4 4200MHz, 4400MHz, and 4600MHz Desktop memory...
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

Vivaldi 4.1 web browser brings new Command Chain feature

The development team responsible for creating the excellent Vivaldi web browser has announced the release of a new update today in the form of Vivaldi 4.1 bringing with it a number of new features for users to enjoy including Accordion Tabs and Command Chains. The new Command Chain feature allows...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite beta: List of known bugs and launch issues

If you run into any problems while playing, be sure to submit a support ticket directly to 343 Industries, as feedback is necessary for this to be one of the best Xbox games available. Given the pre-launch nature of these technical previews, it's fair to expect a wide range of...
Technologywindowscentral.com

Marsback Zephyr Pro Gaming Mouse review: Great mouse, pointless gimmick

As a PC gamer, I've slowly allowed myself to become indoctrinated into the RGB cult that seems to manifest in every PC gaming accessory on the market. From keyboards to speakers, you're bound to find a variety of glowing accessories that'll give your gaming rig the aesthetic of a dayglo rave. But that's not to say they're without function, in fact, the best gear are those that manage to find a happy medium between the two.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite beta adds Recharge map and harder difficulty bots

The first Halo Infinite technical preview began on July 29 and is scheduled to run through August 2. Previously, there was only one map available for players to test against 'Marine' level Bots. 343 Industries rolled out a second map, Recharge, alongside more difficult 'ODST' level Bots on Friday. The...
ComputersPosted by
PC Gamer

Newegg will now build you a gaming PC with your own choice of parts for $99

There are plenty of guides out there on how to build a PC, but if you'd rather someone else handle the assembly for you, the decision becomes which prebuilt outfit to go with. That has traditionally meant the likes of Dell or Maingear, or any number of others (Falcon Northwest, iBuyPower, and the list goes on). But now you can have Newegg put your system together itself, for a modest fee, with custom parts selected from its vast catalog.
Indianapolis, INcepro.com

SVS 3000 Micro Subwoofer Packs Deep Bass into 10-inch Footprint

SVS announces the new 3000 Micro subwoofer with a potent set of innovations packed into a compact 10-inch cabinet, which will be on display at the company’s CEDIA Expo 2021 booth from Sept. 1-3 in Indianapolis. Starting with the drive units, which are fully active dual opposing 8-inch SVS drivers that unleash low end with pinpoint control. By firing in opposite directions in unison, the mechanical energy transferred to the cabinet is effectively canceled out. This creates a sonically inert enclosure and solves the curse of micro subwoofers moving around a room.
Home & Gardenarchiproducts.com

The Cala Chair by Diemmebi Gets a New Look

26/07/2021 - The Cala chair by Diemmebi evolves into the Cala Hybrid and Cala Plus collections, two new technologically advanced versions designed for the Office, Contract and Hospitality sectors. Designed by the German Martin Ballendat, it is composed of a reticulated structure with an architectural sign that goes beyond decoration.
Video GamesIGN

The Ascent: PC Performance Review

He Ascent game has arrived on Xbox and PC, with the ascent PC release complete we are diving deep into the technology. With a quick look at the Xbox Series X version. We have DirectX12 and Direct 11 Versions to cover across AMD and Nvidia GPUs. How does it run, what is going on with the DX12 version and what settings should you use? And how many Origami birds can you find? All that and much more inside. Chapters 0:00 Intro 0:36 Tech & Design 2:51 Sound Design and Execution 4:01 PC Performance - Nvidia Specs 5:02 Day 1 Patch Changes 5:32 DLSS Comparison and Performance 7:25 DX12 Ray Tracing Performance 9:26 DX12 vs Dx11 Performance 11:30 Loading tests DX11 vs DX12 12:09 AMD Specs and Tests 13:26 Best Settings PC & Summary.
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

Halo Infinite Xbox One gameplay debuts ahead of beta test

Ahead of the first Halo Infinite beta test, 343 Industries debuted official footage of Halo Infinite running on a base Xbox One console in a livestream on the official Halo Twitch channel. The gameplay shown was a full test match being played by developers on the map Bazaar. The gameplay...

