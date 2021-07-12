TITAN Evo 2022 headlines new series of Secretlab chairs
The Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 is leading the charge, arriving today. It is being advertised as the culmination of Secretlab's design efforts. Secretlab isn't playing around when it comes to announcing its latest chairs. Not only is it proud to unveil that its 2022 Series chairs are on the way, but it's also revealing the TITAN Evo 2022, otherwise known as the company's evolution of everything it did with its 2020 Series chairs.www.windowscentral.com
Comments / 0