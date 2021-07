When’s the last time you hopped onto a plane and tucked into a meal high up in the sky? Yes, travelling freely seems like a distant memory to us too. But thankfully, there is a string of hotels in Hong Kong drumming up some creative staycation ideas to bring new experiences to Hongkongers that can’t travel right this moment. The Sheraton Hong Kong in Tung Chung is doing just that with a Runway Dreams weekend staycation that explores the world of plane food with airline caterer, Gate Gourmet, and gets up close and personal with pilots and cabin crew from Hong Kong Airlines. Intrigued, and really rather curious about the plane food(!), we booked ourselves in to check it out. Read on for the full experience.