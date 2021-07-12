Cancel
Bryson DeChambeau Says, He, Former Caddie Tim Tucker Are 'Good' After Parting Ways

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryson DeChambeau says there are no hard feelings with former caddie Tim Tucker after the two parted ways at this month's Rocket Mortgage Classic. "Tim and I are good,'' DeChambeau Monday, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "It had been building toward this. And he had told me a while ago he was considering this because of his knees. It's just painful for him to get around and then it sort of all came together that Wednesday in Detroit. He's a good friend of mine, but that was a tough week and glad to move on from it."

