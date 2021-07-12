Cancel
In pictures: London reacts to England’s Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy

By Chris Waywell
Time Out Global
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a night of initial delight and ultimate heartbreak, as England crashed out of the final of the Euro 2020 to Italy in the cruellest possible way, courtesy of the traditional miserable penalty shoot-out. Still, along the way, there was plenty of drama and all that, and photographer Orlando Gili was there to capture it in all its glory (okay, some of these people aren’t maybe looking all that glorious, but hey, we don’t judge). He’s done lovely shots of London pubs for Time Out before, so he was well prepared for an evening of booze and weeping. Prepare to live the nightmare all over again…

