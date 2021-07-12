Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

One dead and several injured during Italy's Euro 2020 celebrations

By Reuters
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 18 days ago

One person died and several were injured during sometimes wild celebrations in Italy after its soccer team's triumph over England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

A 22-year-old man died in a car crash in Caltagirone, in Sicily, as he was rushing to the town centre to join victory festivities, police said.

In the financial capital Milan, 15 people were hurt, three seriously, in rowdy, post-match partying. One of them lost three fingers when a firework exploded in his hand.

In a town near the southern city of Foggia, police believe a hitman took advantage of the chaos in the streets to settle a score, shooting dead his target in the crowd before escaping on a motorbike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZFey5_0auXA3nc00
One man died during the Italian celebrations

The victim's six-year-old niece was also wounded in the attack and was in a "very serious" condition, media said.

Italy won the championship in London for the first time since 1968, with a 3-2 penalty shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw.

Italy are now unbeaten in 34 matches, underlining the stunning turnaround fashioned by coach Roberto Mancini who took over after the country's humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"It was impossible even to think about this, but the guys were extraordinary," Mancini said. "I don’t have words for them, this is a magnificent group. We were great, we conceded an early goal and had some problems but then we dominated."

He also added: "It was the emotion which happens after achieving something incredible. It was the emotion of seeing the guys celebrate and the fans in the stands," he said.

"Seeing everything we have managed to create, all of the hard work we have put in over the last three years, but specifically the last 50 days which have been very hard.

"It's the fact we have been able to forge this team spirit over the last 50 days, they have really created something which can never be separated going forward. They will always be synonymous with this triumph."

Comments / 0

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

379K+
Followers
79K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberto Mancini
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Milan#England
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
Place
Europe
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Related
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Why did England players take off their medals after Euro 2020 final defeat by Italy?

England were beaten by Italy on penalties in the final of Euro 2020 on Sunday night, as football’s ‘homecoming’ was spoiled by Roberto Mancini’s side at Wembley Stadium.For Italy, it was a second European Championship and sixth major trophy overall, while England’s men’s pursuit of a first title since the 1966 World Cup goes on.After Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed their penalties in the shootout, the England team’s heartache was evident.After being presented with their runners-up medals at Wembley, most Three Lions players removed them immediately.While coach Gareth Southgate kept his around his neck, captain Harry...
EuropeBBC

Mitholz - the tranquil Swiss village facing a time bomb

Mitholz, population just 170, is at first sight an idyllic place in Switzerland's beautiful Kander Valley. But its tragic history has come back to haunt it. The village's geranium-covered houses are traditional wooden farming chalets, many still with living space for people upstairs, and stalls for farm animals below. It's...
SoccerSB Nation

The inside story of Italy’s Euro 2020 success

A resurgent Italy set foot on the international stage a polar opposite team to the shadows of 2018; subsequently becoming a force to be reckoned with under the tutelage of Roberto Mancini. Where better to start than with Mancini, who became the national team manager in 2018 and has done...
SoccerWorld Soccer Talk

Italy’s president honours Euro 2020 winners

Milan (AFP) – Italy’s president Sergio Mattarella has conferred ‘Order of Merit of the Italian Republic’ honours on coach Roberto Mancini and his Euro 2020 winning football team. The honours were “a sign of recognition of the sporting values and national spirit that animated the Italian victory at the European...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Juventus 'reject £86MILLION Liverpool bid for Italy star Federico Chiesa after the winger's scintillating performances during the Azzurri's successful Euro 2020 campaign'

Juventus have reportedly rejected a stunning £86million Liverpool bid for star winger Federico Chiesa. According to Italian paper Repubblica, Liverpool have offered 100million euros, which would have made it the joint-eighth most expensive deal of all time, matching those which took Gareth Bale to Real Madrid and Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
WorldKTVZ

Italy’s wild celebration in team sabre semifinals

Italy is on its way back to the gold medal matchup in men’s team sabre for the first time since 2004. After Luca Curatoli scored the final points in the 45-43 win over Hungary, the Italian team shared a wild celebration. Read More at NBCOlympics.com >>
SoccerYardbarker

Lazio Coach Sarri Set to Bring A Smaller Squad To Training Camp in Marienfeld

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri is set to bring a significantly smaller squad to the second training camp in Marienfeld. As reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 62-year-old Italian coach’s Lazio is slowly taking shape, with Sarri now knowing and understanding the players available to him.
WorldSkySports

Ben Brereton: From Blackburn Rovers to facing Lionel Messi with Chile

In a summer of big sporting headlines, Blackburn Rovers forward Ben Brereton facing Lionel Messi in the Copa America for Chile has to be one of the strangest. And that's not even mentioning the Pepsi commercial the 22-year-old Stoke-born player appeared in to introduce himself to his new-found supporters. So...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Chelsea sign goalkeeper Bettinelli from neighbours

London (AFP) – Chelsea have signed goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli on a free transfer, the Premier League club announced Wednesday. The 29-year-old left nearby west London side Fulham at the end of last season after making more than 100 appearances in over a decade with the Cottagers. Bettinelli has now agreed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy