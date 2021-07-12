One dead and several injured during Italy's Euro 2020 celebrations

One person died and several were injured during sometimes wild celebrations in Italy after its soccer team's triumph over England in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

A 22-year-old man died in a car crash in Caltagirone, in Sicily, as he was rushing to the town centre to join victory festivities, police said.

In the financial capital Milan, 15 people were hurt, three seriously, in rowdy, post-match partying. One of them lost three fingers when a firework exploded in his hand.

In a town near the southern city of Foggia, police believe a hitman took advantage of the chaos in the streets to settle a score, shooting dead his target in the crowd before escaping on a motorbike.

One man died during the Italian celebrations

The victim's six-year-old niece was also wounded in the attack and was in a "very serious" condition, media said.

Italy won the championship in London for the first time since 1968, with a 3-2 penalty shootout win after the teams had fought out a 1-1 extra-time draw.

Italy are now unbeaten in 34 matches, underlining the stunning turnaround fashioned by coach Roberto Mancini who took over after the country's humiliating failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"It was impossible even to think about this, but the guys were extraordinary," Mancini said. "I don’t have words for them, this is a magnificent group. We were great, we conceded an early goal and had some problems but then we dominated."

He also added: "It was the emotion which happens after achieving something incredible. It was the emotion of seeing the guys celebrate and the fans in the stands," he said.

"Seeing everything we have managed to create, all of the hard work we have put in over the last three years, but specifically the last 50 days which have been very hard.

"It's the fact we have been able to forge this team spirit over the last 50 days, they have really created something which can never be separated going forward. They will always be synonymous with this triumph."