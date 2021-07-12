Cancel
‘SurrealEstate’ Stars Tim Rozon & Sarah Levy on Why Their Characters Work Well Together

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
Eastern Arizona Courier
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re having problems selling your house because it’s haunted or possessed, you need look no further than the Roman Agency on SurrealEstate. Real estate agent Luke Roman (Tim Rozon) and his team of specialists handle the problem houses, the ones that scare would-be buyers (and sellers). And in the...

Sarah Levy
Tim Rozon
#Tv Insider#Surrealestate#The Roman Agency#Canadian
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Jennifer Garner is 'over-the-moon' as she embarks on exciting new venture

Congratulations are in order for Jennifer Garner who couldn't contain her excitement any longer and shared her happy news on Instagram on Thursday. The Yes Day actress was inundated with support when she updated her fans with her latest career adventure and admitted she was beyond ecstatic. Jennifer shared a...
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Dexter star Michael C. Hall explains why the character moved to a small town

During the recent [email protected] livestream event last weekend, Dexter actor Michael C. Hall revealed the reason for everyone’s favourite vigilante serial killer’s small-town move. The actor shared that the upcoming ninth season of Dexter will see the killer struggling to abstain from murder, and attempting to adjust to a new rural lifestyle, trying to escape all his bloodthirsty urges.
TV SeriesSFGate

'Sweet Tooth' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

The second season will consist of eight, one-hour episodes. News of the renewal comes just under two months after the debut of the first season, which dropped on June 4. Netflix's Marilyn Monroe Biopic 'Blonde' With Ana de Armas Moves to 2022 (EXCLUSIVE) “It’s been equally thrilling and heartwarming to...
TV SeriesTVOvermind

A Reboot of Mary Hartman is Happening at TBS

The rollout of older ideas keeps coming as another classic will be headed to TBS as Emily Hampshire from Schitt’s Creek will be taking on the titular role of a woman whose nervous breakdown goes viral and turns her ordinary but frustrating life into something completely different. Emily will be working on this with the show’s original showrunner, Norman Lear, who at 99 is sounding as though he’s ready to keep going for a while as his time in the industry has been both long and successful. One has to wonder if this is his only show that’s going to be adapted for the current era, or if he’s planning on bringing more into the forefront. In fact, one has to wonder how much of the past is going to be dredged up to bring into the current era at this point since it’s been seen that so much we remember from the past is being used to shape the present and the coming future that it feels safe to wonder if there’s going to be anything that has been used at least once or twice in the years to come.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Bailee Madison To Star In ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Reboot

I know, I know – you’re going to tell me that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is not the same as Pretty Little Liars. I get that. I do. But I still feel like it’s too early for more Pretty Little Liars in any form. And that being said, I...
TV SeriesNewsTimes

'Criminal Minds' Revival at Paramount Plus Is 'Dead,' Says Star Paget Brewster

UPDATED: Paget Brewster, who played FBI supervisory special agent Emily Prentiss in “Criminal Minds,” tweeted that a revival of the show previously learned to be in development at Paramount Plus is “dead.”. Variety reported about the revival’s early development in February. Brewster expressed regret on Thursday while responding to a...
CelebritiesElite Daily

Chase Stokes Revealed Why He And Madelyn Cline Work So Well Together

Kevin Winter/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images. The only thing more exciting than knowing Season 2 of Outer Banks is finally here is hearing Chase Stokes’ quote about working with Madelyn Cline, his girlfriend both on and off screen. During a July 28 interview with V Man, Stokes gushed about how much he loves sharing the small screen with Cline, and the reason why their relationship works so well makes so much sense. “We have a very healthy relationship because it started with the work first,” Stokes said. “We didn’t really have time to even comprehend the question: ‘Is there something here?’ That was all after the fact.”
TV SeriesRefinery29

Gossip Girl

Spoilers are ahead. The Gossip Girl Instagram account may be run by adults on the new Gossip Girl, but that doesn't mean the youths can't pull schemes, too. The prevalence of plotting means at least some of the original series' DNA is infused into new Gossip Girl along with some actual DNA: the HBO Max series just used a kid to reference one of the original series' biggest schemers and you probably didn't even notice.
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Love, Victor’ Renewed for Third Season at Hulu

Viewers will get to follow Victor and students at Creekwood High for another season. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that the streamer has renewed the Love, Simon spin-off for a third season. The renewal comes after the series’ second season was met with high critical acclaim upon its June release....
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Argues With Karlie Redd, Brags About Being "Married To A Kardashian"

There was a time when Lamar Odom and Karlie Redd were suspected of being the new "it" Love & Hip Hop couple, but they've been warring on social media for days. This week, an interview with Karlie was released that showed the reality star stating that she was dating Odom. However, he jumped in a comment section to assert he's single while Karlie co-signed, saying the interview was old and they were no longer entertaining a relationship.

