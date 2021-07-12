UW Parking Permits Available For Purchase Starting Today

FAIR HAVEN — Though not everyone is happy about it, the town seems to have settled on a place for the Fur Haven Dog Park and will apply for a wetland permit. “The board, after a lot of discussion — and we looked at something like 10 potential options — settled on a spot at the airport, which is north of the pavilion,” said Town Manager Joe Gunter. At the July 13 Select Board meeting, the board voted unanimously to put the dog park in the Air Park on Airport Road, and to authorize Gunter to work with the dog park committee on the plans’ finer details ahead of applying to the Agency of Natural Resources for a permit. “So to build like the town wants to build, they do need a wetland permit,” said Gunter. “We’ve already started talking with our specialist and with the state to get that moving.” He had no idea how long getting the permit would take. It would require at least a 30-day period to allow for public comment. “It’s hard to say right now with the state, and things do pop up,” he said. Linda Barker, head of the effort to build the dog park, said she wasn’t thrilled with the chosen location. “We’ll make it work,” she said. “Hopefully, it doesn’t take two years to get a permit. The dog park committee was totally blindsided at the meeting, so that’s kind of a sore subject with me.” Barker owns the town’s Pet Mayor, Murfee, who has raised several thousand dollars for not only this project, but also for a playground that likewise has yet to be built. Barker said she believed she had the town’s approval back in February for a location near the pavilion at the Air Park and sought quotes and raised funds only to be told the location wouldn’t work with the state’s wetland regulations. The town then explored many other options, finding that the Air Park had the most workable locations. Barker said $21,000 has been raised by about 20 sponsors, all of whom were told the park would happen this summer. She said she’s concerned that will become an issue for some, but hopes it won’t. At the July 13 meeting, members of the Rutland County RC Flyers expressed support for the park being somewhere at the Air Park. The group has flown model airplanes at the defunct airport for many years. RC Flyers President Mike Murphy suggested the entire layout of the park be planned before any construction begins. “From our end it’s all about safety and coexisting on that property,” he said. “We know it’s a privilege. It’s very unique, it fits in exactly with what we do. We want to help in any way to make sure the dog park is cited (well).” Gunter said at the meeting that the only other option not at the old airport was a spot near Park Street. The only drawback there being a significant slope. Selectman Glen Traverse said he supports having the dog park, but added he didn’t wish to have it so close to the pavilion where it might interfere with other activities. keith.whitcomb @rutlandherald.com.