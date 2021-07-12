Cancel
Colleges

UW Parking Permits Available For Purchase Starting Today

 18 days ago

University of Wyoming employee parking permits for 2021-22 will be available for purchase beginning today (Monday). An annual parking permit costs $210; a semester permit is $105. Employees who work remotely may purchase day permits for $2.75 per day, half the regular daily rate. To be eligible for discounted day permits, employees must first complete the Long-Term Flexible Work Arrangement Agreement. Board retirees are eligible for free employee parking permits.

