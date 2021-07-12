Fund Targets Foreclosure Prevention, Mortgage Assistance

NEW ORLEANS – From Southeast Louisiana Legal Services:. Southeast Louisiana Legal Services has been awarded $3 million in funding through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security supplemental Community Development Block Grant funds from the City of New Orleans Office of Community Development. These funds are being targeted to our new Foreclosure Prevention & Mortgage Assistance Project to assist low-income homeowners in New Orleans who have been impacted by COVID-19 who are now facing foreclosure due to their inability to pay their mortgage. The project combines legal assistance with the ability to pay mortgage arrears assistance for eligible homeowners.