INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 45 years in the deadly Oct. 23, 2018 shooting of his neighbor. When police were called to the 500 block of North Rural Street on the city's near east side that day, they found 39-year-old Byron Miller shot in the chest. Witnesses told police that Perise Fowler and Miller had been arguing about how Fowler had hit Miller's girlfriend and another woman earlier in the day. One of the women was pregnant. Witnesses said that during the argument, Fowler pulled a gun and shot Miller.