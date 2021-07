The Triangle Business Journal reported this week that two Triangle-area powerhouses are teaming up for Cary’s newest dining destination. LM Restaurants and acclaimed chef Katsuji Tanabe will open A’Verde Cocina and Tequila Library later this year. The restaurant will be located at 2300 Walnut St. in the former Wild Wing Cafe space at the Centrum at Crossroads shopping center. And LM Restaurants has put acclaimed chef Giorgios Bakatsias, of Giorgios Hospitality Group, in charge of the design. Keep up with their progress here.