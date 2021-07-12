Marcus Rashford mural covered in hearts after thugs deface it hours after Euros final

Residents put messages of support on the plastic that covers offensive graffiti on the vandalised mural (Image: Getty Images)

A mural dedicated to Marcus Rashford has been covered in hearts after thugs defaced it in the hours following England's penalty defeat to Italy yesterday.

The footballer came on late in extra time during the match and took the third spot-kick, but did not score.

Less than an hour after the Euro 2020 final, some people sprayed vulgar and racist graffiti on the artwork in Withington, Manchester.

But today, Mancunians replaced the slurs with hearts and messages, the Manchester Evening News reports.

Rashford has been a hugely influential figure over the past 18 months, especially for his efforts in tackling child food poverty.

Marcus Rashford surrounded by the England coaching staff after the penalty shootout (Image: Getty Images)

One touching message left on the mural read: "I can take or leave football but I cannot take or leave people like you.

"Thank you for your passion, compassion and desire to change lives."

Another said: "Dear Marcus, please know that you are so admired and people find you an inspiration."

Love hearts with the words "hero, admired, campaigner and role model" were also placed over spots of the mural which had been defaced.

Residents shared messages of support for Rashford (Image: Getty Images)

The mural had been defaced by thugs (Image: Getty Images)

The black and white mural on the wall of Coffee House Café on Copson Street is based on a photograph by Daniel Cheetham and was created in collaboration with Withington Walls, a community project creating public art works.

Created by street artist, Akse, the artwork was designed to celebrate the achievements of Rashford, who lived in the local area before moving to Wythenshawe.

Police say they are treating the graffiti as "racially aggravated" vandalism.

Chief Superintendent Paul Savill, of GMP's City of Manchester division, said: "This is disgraceful behaviour and will absolutely not be tolerated.

"Greater Manchester prides itself on being made up from a number of diverse communities, and hate crime in any form is completely unacceptable and not welcome here in our city."

The mural of Manchester United striker and England player Marcus Rashford is on the wall of a cafe (Image: Getty Images)

Condemning the graffiti, Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham said: "What else can be said other than a despicable, shameful act.

"Just beyond belief actually that someone would do that given what Marcus Rashford has done not just for this city region but for the whole country.

"The joy he has brought to millions of people through his joy, his football but also his commitment to the next generation of our country.

"What person in their right mind would do this is beyond belief and 99.9% of people will be utterly appalled by it and want the strongest action taken."

Coun Rabnawaz Akbar, Manchester City Council's executive member for neighbourhoods, added: "This young English team represents the very best of our country. Their actions throughout this tournament should be the source of immense pride for all of us.

"Marcus is a leader on and off the pitch and this year, more than ever, he has been the champion Manchester needs. We will never be able to fully express the pride we feel that he is one of our own.

"Murals can be defaced but the message behind them cannot be erased. Actions like this only strengthen our resolve to fight discrimination in all its shapes and forms."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 0161 856 4973 quoting incident number 453 of 12/7/2021 - or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.