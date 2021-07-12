Britain's 'worst parker' takes eight minutes to reverse into space after 10 attempts

This is the moment Britain's "worst parker" wastes eight minutes trying to reverse into a spot.

The motorist was seen trying to manoeuvre into the parking spot at least 10 times in a car park in Ashford, Kent.

Nurse Andrei Dalca was relaxing on his balcony when he spotted the Toyota driver trying to park in between the white lines.

Andrei, who filmed the parking fail, said: "It was pretty embarrassing. I don't know who gave him his licence - that's what's worrying.

"What made it funny was the fact that there were straight lines to show you where to park and there are so many free spaces."

This driver had multiple unsuccessful attempts at reverse parking before they got it right (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

The driver eventually succeeded after more than 10 "frustratingly slow" attempts, Andrei said.

The nurse was so shocked at the parking fail, that he recorded what should have been a standard manoeuvre being turned into an embarrassing blunder.

Andrei and his girlfriend Sophie Daniels, 26, and cousin Jacob Dalca, 25, playfully called out to the driver suggesting he "retake his test" while laughing among themselves.

The driver kept moving in and out of the spot despite multiple free spots nearby (Image: Kennedy News and Media)

Andrei said: "He could be the worst parker in the UK at the moment. Let's hope there's nobody worse, anyway - maybe he's a good driver but just can't park.

"We were all amazed, and my cousin was getting really annoyed that he didn't know how to park it."

He added: "I've no idea how he passed his test.

Andrei shared the six-minute-long clip on Facebook and many agreed it was "painful to watch".

One person commented: "Just don't understand the use of the steering wheel... why not park nose-first?"

Another added: "That was painful to watch."

Currently, reverse parking is an optional manoeuvre during UK driving tests.

Learners are tested on forward bay parking or pulling up on the road and reversing two car lengths.