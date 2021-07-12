Quick-Charge Cordless Vacuums
The Roborock H7 cordless stick vacuum cleaner is a powerful cleaning appliance that will make quick work of an essential task around the house, while also ensuring it's always ready for use. The unit maintains a compact, lightweight construction that will utilize its 480W motor within to offer 160AW of continuous suction power and up to 90-minutes of cleaning time per charge. The battery can be quickly charged back up in just 2.5-hours to have it up and running once again with minimal downtime.www.trendhunter.com
