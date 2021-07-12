Catwoman: Lonely City finds Gotham in need of a hero after Batman's death

Dan Watters and Dani last worked together on Coffin Bound from Image Comics back in 2019. Bleeding Cool loved that series immensely and so are totally down for their new project for DC Comics, Arkham City: The Order of The World, spinning out of the current Infinite Frontier Batman comic books, as inmates who escaped Arkham Asylum after the Joker gas attack on A-Day, are hiding in and around Gotham, surviving together with a doctor trying to track them down. A Batman book without Batman, expect a more nuanced look at what actual danger if any, asylum escapees many cause, the othering of the neurodiverse, and if the cure is worse than the disease. Dan Watters is one of the White Noise studio writers who, with Catwoman, Justice League Dark, and Swamp Thing writer Ram V, are making all sorts of waves in comic books right now. And Dani is just one of the best artists who have chosen to bless comic books with her presence. On Instagram Dan states "With Arkham Asylum destroyed, Gotham itself has become the Arkham City…" Dani asks "Are you ready to explore Arkham City with us this October? @danpgwatters @dragonmnky @adityabidikar @deadthicket and I will take you for a ride!!"