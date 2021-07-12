Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Catwoman: Lonely City finds Gotham in need of a hero after Batman's death

By Chris Arrant
Posted by 
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Paper Girls artist Cliff Chiang returns to DC this fall for the four-part series Catwoman: Lonely City. This is the artist's first long-form comics work that he'll be writing himself, after several short stories. "10 years ago, the massacre known as Fools’ Night claimed the lives of Batman, the Joker,...

www.gamesradar.com

Comments / 0

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

5K+
Followers
18K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gotham#American Comic Book#Dc#Orpheus#Black Label#Vertigo Comics#Wonder Woman#Detective Comics#Usa Today#Publisher S Weekly#Marvel Entertainment#Tokyopop#Adhouse Books#Cbr#The Harvey Awards
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Batman
News Break
Comics
Related
Entertainmentgamesradar.com

Arkham patients overrun Gotham City in Arkham City: The Order of the World

With Arkham Asylum no more, its inmates now have a new place to live: dark corners of Gotham City. Announced in DC's October 2021 solicitations, the six-issue series Arkham City: The Order of the World will follow some of the survivors of Joker's A-Day attack from Infinite Frontier #0 – including patients and employees of Arkham.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

James Tynion IV To Make His Gotham Head Canon Into Batman Continuity

James Tynion IV's latest Empire Of The Tiny Onion newsletter I suddenly got a Batman-style flashback to Evan Dorkin's return to The Eltingville Club. I mean, even more than usual. Remember this?. James Tynion IV, as well as writing the two big indie hits from Image and Boom, The Department...
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Coffin Bound Creators Show Us How Gotham Became The Arkham City

Dan Watters and Dani last worked together on Coffin Bound from Image Comics back in 2019. Bleeding Cool loved that series immensely and so are totally down for their new project for DC Comics, Arkham City: The Order of The World, spinning out of the current Infinite Frontier Batman comic books, as inmates who escaped Arkham Asylum after the Joker gas attack on A-Day, are hiding in and around Gotham, surviving together with a doctor trying to track them down. A Batman book without Batman, expect a more nuanced look at what actual danger if any, asylum escapees many cause, the othering of the neurodiverse, and if the cure is worse than the disease. Dan Watters is one of the White Noise studio writers who, with Catwoman, Justice League Dark, and Swamp Thing writer Ram V, are making all sorts of waves in comic books right now. And Dani is just one of the best artists who have chosen to bless comic books with her presence. On Instagram Dan states "With Arkham Asylum destroyed, Gotham itself has become the Arkham City…" Dani asks "Are you ready to explore Arkham City with us this October? @danpgwatters @dragonmnky @adityabidikar @deadthicket and I will take you for a ride!!"
ComicsGeekTyrant

Revisit Tim Burton's Gotham with BATMAN '89 Kicking Off Next Month

Next month, Batman fans will be able to revisit Tim Burton’s vision of Gotham in Batman ‘89. The new 6-issue series comes from Batman and Batman Returns screenwriter Sam Hamm and artist Joe Quinones (Dial H for Hero) and has Harvey Dent targeting Batman to stop the fight between the Caped Crusader and the Joker. We’ve got a preview for the Batman ‘89 #1 below!
Video GamesTVOvermind

Batman’s Fortnite Adventure Concludes in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6

Well, that’s all, folks. Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6 concludes Batman’s journey in the Fortnite metaverse (for now), and boy was that a hell of a trip. Where do I even start? Well, let’s take a look at where we left off with Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5, shall we? In the previous issue, we saw Deathstroke betray Batman and Catwoman, and hop through the Zero Point, so that he himself could escape back to their own reality, leaving Batman and Catwoman trapped in the weird alien dimension forever. Of course, we all pretty much knew this was always going to happen eventually, because it’s Deathstroke, and he can be a bit of a backstabbing scumbag. So, what happened in Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #6? Where do we go from here?
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Batwoman Season 3 Has Cast A Gotham Vet To Play A Key Batman Ally

Batman doesn’t always have a great relationship with the Gotham City Police Department in the comics, but over the years, several of its employees have proven to be important allies in his fight against crime. Naturally James Gordon is the first of this bunch who comes to mind, but Renee Montoya has also had frequent contact with the Dark Knight. Today brings word that now the Arrowverse is bringing in Renee to build a rapport with Batwoman, and she’ll be played by Gotham alum Victoria Cartagena.
CarsComicBook

Best Look At Batman's Motorcycle In The Flash Revealed

There's been a lot of buzz around DC's Flash movie thanks to the increasing roster of other DC characters making appearances, and that includes the Dark Knight. So far we know that Michael Keaton's Batman is in the mix, and the thought is that Ben Affleck's Batman is also making an appearance. Thanks to new set photos we know that a Batman will be riding his slick-looking Batcycle through the city at some point during the film, and now we have our best look yet at the new motorcycle and the latest version of the Batman costume being used, though we still don't know who this particular Batman is.

Comments / 0

Community Policy