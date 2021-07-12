Cancel
Daytona Beach, FL

92-Year-Old Driver Hits Wrong Pedal, Crashes Car Into Florida Post Office

WHYI Y100
WHYI Y100
 19 days ago
Authorities responded to a South Florida post office after an elderly driver accidentally crashed into the building, according to Local 10. Police said the incident went down Sunday morning (July 11) in Coconut Creek. A 92-year-old driver mistook the gas pedal for the brake pedal, officers said. As a result, the man's silver van smashed into an area of the post office building located at 4233 West Hillsboro Blvd.

