92-Year-Old Driver Hits Wrong Pedal, Crashes Car Into Florida Post Office

The scary tale of a 16-year-old teenager and her mother surviving the partial collapse of a 12-story South Florida condo is coming to light. Andrea Gonzalez and her 16-year-old daughter, Deven, were on the ninth floor when Champlain Towers South suddenly buckled, sending them tumbling down to the fifth floor, according to CBS Miami. Miraculously, the mother was able to pull herself and her child from the rubble despite having a broken pelvis, reporters learned.