World No 1 and 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has revealed he set out to win four Grand Slams and Olympic gold before the start of the season. Djokovic, who has already won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles this year, is on target to complete a calendar Grand Slam, but the Serb wants to add Olympic gold to his trophy-laden collection and complete the Golden Slam.