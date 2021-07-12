Cancel
Immigration

Letter To The Editor - Questions about immigration, southern border

By Keith R. Swanson Atlantic
 18 days ago

Could anyone in the country tell me what the immigration laws are? Are they enforced? Do they make sense? Why doesn't our Congress want to clear this up? Who is enjoying and benefiting from the problem at our southern border?

