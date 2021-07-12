Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Germany to base COVID restrictions on more than case numbers

By FRANK JORDANS
TribTown.com
 18 days ago

BERLIN — With COVID-19 cases again on the rise, German officials said on Monday said that authorities need a “broader focus” beyond the country’s infection rate to fully gauge the impact the pandemic is having on the health system and the kind of measures that should be taken. For much...

www.tribtown.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Spahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Covid#European#Twitter#The Robert Koch Institute#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
News Break
Public Health
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Half of Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Have This in Common

It appeared for a while that we were past the worst of the pandemic, but the situation in the U.S. has shifted dramatically in the last couple of weeks and hospitals across the country are once again being flooded with COVID patients. As of July 23, coronavirus hospitalization rates are rising in 45 states, according to data from the The New York Times. And while the large majority of these patients are unvaccinated, that's not necessarily true of all of them. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that of the more than 159 million people who'd been fully vaccinated as of July 12, when they last collected the data, nearly 5,500 have been hospitalized with COVID in the U.S. That's only .003 percent of fully vaccinated people who get severe COVID, but new research is showing that half of them share one interesting commonality.
Public HealthInternational Business Times

France Lashes Out At 'Discriminatory' England Quarantine Rule

France said on Thursday it failed to understand why it was exempt from a new rule allowing fully-vaccinated European Union citizens to enter England without having to quarantine. From next week, travellers fully jabbed with a vaccine approved by the US Food and Drug Administration or the European Medicines Agency...
Public Healthdallassun.com

Italy authorizes Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for teens

ROME, July 28 (Xinhua) -- Italy has authorized the Moderna Spikevax coronavirus vaccine for minors aged between 12 and 17, the country's health authority said on Wednesday. The decision came after European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) on July 23 had recommended extending the use of the vaccine to this age group.
Public HealthTribTown.com

Cyprus to start COVID-19 vaccination of children 12 and over

NICOSIA, Cyprus — Cyprus will start the voluntary COVID-19 vaccination of children over age 12 next week using mRNA shots produced by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, authorities said Friday. Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said that Cyprus is following other European Union countries including France, Germany and Italy which began vaccinating children...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Massachusetts Covid cluster balloons to more than 760 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in a popular Massachusetts tourist spot has ballooned from about 130 to more than 760, officials said Tuesday. Provincetown Town Manager Alex Morse said a total of 765 confirmed positive cases have been reported to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health since the cluster was first identified following the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
HealthMedicalXpress

More than half of German population fully vaccinated

More than half the population of Germany is now fully vaccinated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday, but concerns are growing about a slowdown in uptake. "41.8 million Germans now have full protection, while 61.1 percent have received at least one shot. The more people who get vaccinated, the safer we will be in autumn and winter," Spahn wrote on Twitter.
ImmigrationBirmingham Star

European Governments Brace for Post-Lockdown Migrant Surge

European governments are seeing migrant numbers swell once again and they still have not settled on a coherent policy to cope with another influx. Their dilemma was underlined Monday when the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that more than 50 migrants had drowned after their boat sank off the coast of Libya, 120 kilometers east of the capital Tripoli.
Public Healthalbuquerqueexpress.com

UK scraps quarantine for vaccinated EU, US travellers

London [UK], July 29 (ANI): Fully vaccinated people from the United States and European Union will be allowed to travel to England without having to quarantine on arrival, the UK government said. "We're helping reunite people living in the US and European countries with their family and friends," Transport Minister...
samchui.com

UK Opens to Fully Vaccinated Travellers From US & Europe

The UK government has today (28th July 2021) announced that passengers arriving from amber countries who have been fully vaccinated in Europe (EU Member States, European Free Trade Association countries and Andorra, Monaco and Vatican City) and the USA will not have to quarantine when entering the UK. The latest...
WorldTribTown.com

Olympics Latest: 27 new COVID-19 cases, including 3 athletes

TOKYO — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Three athletes who tested positive for COVID-19 are among the 27 new cases announced by Tokyo Olympics organizers. World champion pole vaulter Sam Kendricks, whose case...
Worldstaradvertiser.com

European Union pulls ahead of U.S. in coronavirus vaccinations

The 27 member states of the European Union altogether have now administered more coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 people than the United States, in another sign that inoculations across the bloc have maintained some speed throughout the summer, while they have stagnated for weeks in the United States. EU countries...
Public HealthTribTown.com

The Latest: Germany to require proof of status to enter

BERLIN — Germany will require people entering the country to show a negative coronavirus test if they haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19. People crossing into Germany by means other than air transportation must prove their status. Authorities are expected to conduct spot checks at land borders rather than blanket controls.
BusinessTribTown.com

European economy grows 2%, ending double-dip recession

FRANKFURT, Germany — Europe emerged from a double-dip recession in the second quarter with stronger than expected growth of 2% over the quarter before, according to official figures released Friday, as hard-hit southern European economies Spain, Italy and Portugal delivered surprisingly strong results. But the economy in the 19 countries...
Immigrationtribuneledgernews.com

German courts allow Afghan asylum seekers right to remain more often

Berlin — Afghan asylum seekers in Germany are increasingly succeeding in their appeals to German courts to be allowed to remain in the country, according to Interior Ministry. Of 4,212 substantive decisions made between January and May this year, 3,203 applicants were granted protection in Germany, while 1,009 claims were...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

The next Covid variant could kill up to one in THREE people: SAGE warns doomsday scenario is 'realistic possibility' and UK's vaccine roll-out may even speed up mutant strain's emergence

A doomsday new Covid variant that could kill up to one in three people is a 'realistic possibility', according to the Government's top scientists. Documents published by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) today warned a future strain could be as deadly as MERS — which which has a case fatality rate of 35 per cent — could be on the way.

Comments / 0

Community Policy