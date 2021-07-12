‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ Season 2 Gives Elmer Fudd His Gun Back
When HBO Max debuted their new series of Looney Tunes Cartoons featuring revamped versions of the classic Warner Bros. Pictures characters, there was one key element missing from two of Bugs Bunny’s most famous enemies. Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam weren’t seen using guns despite always blasting away at the wascally wabbit/lily-livered, bow-legged varmint in the classic cartoons. However, Looney Tunes Cartoons season 2 has pulled back on that a bit by giving Elmer Fudd his trusty rifle back.www.slashfilm.com
