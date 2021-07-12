Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’ Season 2 Gives Elmer Fudd His Gun Back

By Ethan Anderton
/Film
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen HBO Max debuted their new series of Looney Tunes Cartoons featuring revamped versions of the classic Warner Bros. Pictures characters, there was one key element missing from two of Bugs Bunny’s most famous enemies. Elmer Fudd and Yosemite Sam weren’t seen using guns despite always blasting away at the wascally wabbit/lily-livered, bow-legged varmint in the classic cartoons. However, Looney Tunes Cartoons season 2 has pulled back on that a bit by giving Elmer Fudd his trusty rifle back.

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Looney Tunes Cartoons#Guns#Warner Bros#Tnt#New Legacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Cartoons
Related
TV & VideosJunction City Daily Union

Space Jam: A New Legacy is a disgrace to the Looney Tunes

Back in my childhood from the late 1980s into the mid-1990s, there was one reason to wake up at 7:30 on a Saturday morning during the school year — Saturday morning cartoons. After sitting through a couple hours of animated programing that seemed to change year by year, the final...
Moviesleedaily.com

SPACE JAM 3: The Looney Tunes basketball Combat Returns

Space jam 3 A New Legacy came to screen after a long break of 25 years following the previous movie in its franchise. The current overall rating for Space jam 3 in IMDb is 4.3, out of which approximately 13% of the people gave 10. This movie is part of the space jam franchise being the 3rd to hit the screen. Space Jam is a Sports comedy directed by Malcolm D. Lee based on Space jam by Joe Pytka. All the movies in the franchise are based on Looney Tunes cartoons by Warner Bros with the most exciting characters Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck.
Comicsmetv.com

Is this Elmer Fudd or a different bald cartoon character?

There are plenty of classic cartoon characters with hairless heads. Long locks weren’t an easy thing to pull off so it makes sense that animators would just draw a character bald if they could. One of the most famous bald characters, animated or otherwise, is Elmer Fudd. While mostly seen...
Comicsbubbleblabber.com

Recap: Looney Tunes Cartoons Comic-Con@Home 2021

July continues to be the looniest month of 2021 as the Looney Tunes Cartoons crew made their way to Comic-Con@Home for the second year in a row. Their characters improved themselves during the show’s second season and played basketball with LeBron James, so anything goes at this point for this wacky gang. Moderated by voice actor Eric Bauza (Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety, Marvin the Martian), the panel features Pete Browngardt (executive producer), Aaron Spurgeon (art director), Alex Kirwan (supervising producer), Caroline Director (storyboard artist), and Keika Yamaguchi (assistant art director).
TV & VideosCollider

Before 'Space Jam', There Was 'Termite Terrace' — Joe Dante's Unmade Tribute to 'Looney Tunes'

Space Jam: A New Legacy was always bound to attract a built-in audience after years of anticipation, but one man who was always unlikey to be in that audience is Joe Dante. The Gremlins director is a lifelong Looney Tunes fan (his early aspiration was to be a cartoonist), but the original Space Jam failed to win him over. Rumor has it that Dante held Space Jam in enough contempt that he nicknamed his own Looney Tunes film, Looney Tunes: Back in Action, the “anti-Space Jam” during production. Beyond his own tastes and prejudices when it came to the Looney Tunes, such hostility on Dante’s part may well have been influenced by his friendship with another director: Chuck Jones.
TV & VideosCollider

5 Essential Looney Tunes to Watch Before (or After) Space Jamming

HBO Max the new home of the classic Looney Tunes shorts that began it all, in HD and (more or less) chronological order. The collection isn’t complete; some cartoons have never undergone restoration, some have long been shelved for problematic content, and others remain absent for reasons unknown. But it’s the largest group of Looney Tunes available all in one place, and the best way to see what they were all about before their newest outing arrives.
Moviesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Space Jam 2: Gabriel Iglesias could have lent his voice to any Looney Tune

Collider’s Managing Editor, Steven Weintraub, has conducted a series of interviews with the cast of the new installment Space Jam: New Legends. Space Jam: A New Legacy from director Malcolm D. Lee, is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. Media member Collider has recently spoken to some cast members.
TV SeriesComicBook

Cartoon Network Reveals New Look At Craig of the Creek Season 4

Craig of the Creek is getting another Season according to a new announcement from Cartoon Network. After the multi-part war to end last season, the kids of the creek are looking for the heart of the forest. The Green Poncho is back to work alongside them as well. (Being that his main goal of protecting the section of the creek that Craig and his friends call home from King Xavier.) Fans of the show are elated to hear this news after things were left a bit murky at the end of last season. Series creators Matt Burnett and Ben Levin have done a wonderful job of crafting a series that feels fantastical but still has down-to-Earth constraints. They previously spoke to Comicbook.com about achieving that balance.
TV Showsjustjaredjr.com

Hulu Reveals Full List of TV Series & Movies Coming In August 2021!

Hulu has unveiled their complete lineup of television shows and movies that will be coming out in August 2021!. The Disney-owned streaming platform doesn’t have a lot of originals premiering in the eighth month of the year, but there are a lot of titles being added. One of the most...
MoviesNewsbug.info

BOB AT THE MOVIES: 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' tosses up major air ball

Watching “Space Jam: A New Legacy,” a question kept nagging me: Was “Space Jam” from 1996 this annoying?. Both movies starred a professional basketball player who couldn’t act, both found a convoluted way to pair them up with the classic Looney Tunes characters to win a basketball game, and both tried way too hard to make Bugs Bunny and company appeal to a new generation.
NBAbubbleblabber.com

Move Over Looney Tunes, LeBron James Is Teaming Up With Stewie Griffin For Next Shoe

If you’re a LeBron James die-hard looking for another cartoon fix after that terrible Space Jam: A New Legacy film, well Nike is going to have you covered sometime later this year. Introducing the Nike LeBron 18 Low “Stewie Griffin” edition. As you can see, FOX’s Family Guy is getting the sneaker treatment from Nike complete with a look that straight up looks like Stewie’s overalls wrapped around a shoe.
ComicsComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons Will Bring Back 1980s Cartoon Characters in Upcoming Adventure

The next Dungeons & Dragons adventure will contain several characters from the 1980s Saturday morning cartoon. The Wild Beyond the Witchlight, an upcoming D&D adventure set mostly in the Feywild, will feature one or more characters that originally appeared in the Dungeons & Dragons cartoon that aired on CBS in the mid-1980s. Lead story designer Chris Perkins confirmed that several characters from D&D's past will appear in the adventure. "I will just say there are a lot of nods to the past in this adventure, including nods to the D&D cartoon," Perkins said in a media event held earlier this week. "You will run into one, maybe two characters who appeared in that original show."
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Cleveland.com

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ bobblehead set is released

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Limited-edition “Space Jam: A New Legacy” bobblehead series has been released. The colorful series features LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, Lola Bunny, Daffy Duck, the Tasmanian Devil and Granny. The movie “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was released Friday. It follows the original movie, which came out 25...

Comments / 1

Community Policy