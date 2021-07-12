Phillies with best odds to win NL East

Before the season began, I previewed all of the Mets’ National League East rivals and talked about their 2021 outlooks. The conclusion of the article was basically that the Mets had probably the second-best roster in the division behind only the Braves. Meanwhile, the Phillies seemed to have a good offense that could be undone by their pitching, the Nationals figured to be too shallow of a team to survive injuries with disaster potential in their starting rotation, and the Marlins did not look like they could hit enough to support their strong pitching.