Former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro joins NBC News and MSNBC as a political analyst

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 19 days ago

Castro, the Housing and Urban Development secretary under Obama and former mayor of San Antonio, was introduced in his new role this morning on Morning Joe.

www.primetimer.com

 https://www.primetimer.com
#Msnbc#Nbc#San Antonio#Morning Joe#Democratic#Nbc News#Msnbc
