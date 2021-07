One of the stars of Game of Thrones thinks that the final season could have been a bit longer. Kristian Nairn played Hodor on the hit HBO series. In a recent conversation with Express over in the UK, the actor explained his feelings that the controversial last season could have improved if there was a bit more time. A lot of fans are still carrying the scars from that time. Game of Thrones had built up quite frankly, unsustainable hype entering the final frame. It was going to be a tough hill to climb no matter what. But, upon getting to the last entries in the series and having production issues, a bit of trouble with fidelity on TV screens, and some contested narrative choices all ended up alienating a ton of their viewers. It’s possible that if the finale and the proceeding episodes had more time to breathe, then maybe the fan reaction wouldn’t have engulfed everything in the way that it did.