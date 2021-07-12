Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

etco Homes Launches BeeHome Urban Beekeeping Partnership, Housing Thousands of Bees at Rooftop Apiaries

Times Union
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeeHome Partnership with Alvéole and Amanda Haas Launches with July 22 Rooftop Workshop at The Addison. etco Homes, a privately-owned, Los Angeles-based homebuilding company, today announced its new sustainable beekeeping program, BeeHome. Launched in partnership with urban beekeeping company Alvéole, and urban gardener Amanda Haas, BeeHome will house thousands of bees on the rooftop terraces of designer model homes at The Addison and The Ainsley, two of a trio of communities in etco Homes’ The Melrose Collection. To celebrate the installation of the new hives, etco Homes will host a rooftop BeeHome interactive workshop at The Addison on July 22, open to the public.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honey Bees#Urban Living#Urban Beekeeping#Beehome Partnership
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Pets
Related
Bainbridge Island, WAhomeadore.com

Loom House by The Miller Hull Partnership

Loom House is a classic mid-century house redesigned in 2019 by The Miller Hull Partnership, located in Bainbridge Island, Washington, United States. Located on a beautifully landscaped bluff overlooking Puget Sound, Loom House is an extensive renovation of a classic 1960s midcentury home. Loom House achieved Living Building Challenge 4.0 Certification in early 2021, making it one of only four residences in the world, and the first renovated home, to do so. Inspired by weaving together people, place, community, and equity, Loom House provides owners with a prototype to renovate their homes using resilient retrofitting strategies.
AnimalsTime Out Global

An Introduction to Bee-Friendly Urban Beekeeping

Have you ever looked at your morning toast, slathered in honey, and thought about how it came to be? Just how did hundreds of fuzzy insects turn flower pollen into a delicious syrup? And how can I do that in my own backyard?. The Honey Fingers team will show you...
New York City, NYnyrej.com

The fifth façade: Rethinking urban rooftops for the post-pandemic office building - by Ambrose Aliaga-Kelly

Revitalized rooftops have become one of the biggest rediscovered opportunities in real estate development. Once a forgotten space used only for cooling towers, water tanks, and elevator machine rooms, or private amenities to attract tenants, building rooftops and setbacks are getting long overdue appreciation. Rather than being a sign of exclusivity, these rooftop spaces are becoming an essential part of any well-positioned office building.
AnimalsScience Daily

City-living bees benefit most from specific types of urban ‘greening’

Converting vacant urban lots into greenspaces can reduce blight and improve neighborhoods, and new research shows that certain types of such post-industrial reclamation efforts offer the added bonus of benefiting bees. Ohio State University researchers studying ways to encourage biodiversity in vacant urban lots found that experimental plots surrounded by...
Bristol, TNheraldcourier.com

Buzzing population: Apiary in Steele Creek Park surges

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A hill at Steele Creek Park gives waterfront views to five beehive boxes full of Western honeybees. The appealing real estate became home to even more wild honeybees recently, more than doubling the apiary’s population. The apiary — a collection of beehives — began operating in 2018...
Posted by
AccuWeather

'It's happening': Ice worms emerge in Pacific Northwest glaciers

"It's happening," scientist Scott Hotaling told a reporter for OPB as he gestured across Paradise Glacier high up on Mount Rainier in Washington. He was referencing hundreds of thousands of tiny, black worms emerging from a vast expanse of white snow. Ice worms were first discovered in 1887 on Alaska's...
Grocery & Supermaketabc23.com

Walmart Changes Mask Wearing Policy

Walmart is once again requiring employees wear masks inside. The new policy is effective immediately in places with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19. Masks will still be optional for customers. Walmart ditched its mask mandate in May. But re-evaluated the policy after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
Posted by
Brittany

My Partner Left Me While We Were Traveling in a Foreign Country

The airport in Puerto Vallarta isn’t massive, which allowed me to watch his shining blonde head all the way through security long after we had said goodbye. I forced myself to stand there, silent in the center of the walkway while he turned the corner out of sight. On his way to another country and another adventure. Alone.
LifestyleTimes Union

3D® MATS Display New Car Accessories Lifestyle Pitch for Market Expansion

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. From custom-fit car floor liners to camping accessories, 3D® MATS is a brand that has emerged as one of the leading manufacturers of top-tier, high-quality, Automotive Accessories for the American Market. The brand’s first dedicated custom-fit Kagu car floor liner collection, with its iconic “3DMaxpider” anti-skid layer, fashion fleece design, and eco-friendly material, has evolved into more substantial accessories to American drivers for years.
AnimalsTimes Union

Urban Canine Pest Detection Announces Special Training Practices for Its Team of Canines who Work Across 5-State Service Area

WINDSOR, S.C. (PRWEB) July 30, 2021. Urban Canine Pest Detection helps homeowners and businesses across Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and Alabama detect and eradicate bed bug infestations with the help of canines’ high-powered olfactory sensors. Urban Canine Pest Detection Specializes in Bed Bug Detection. First off, rather than...

Comments / 0

Community Policy