Aerospace & Defense

The Utterly Moderate podcast: NASA & Nimoy & Nukes, Oh My! (w/guests Varoujan Gorjian & Carl Zimmer)

KXLY
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this episode of the Utterly Moderate Podcast we are joined by NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory researcher Varoujan Gorjian and New York Times columnist and science author Carl Zimmer. We discuss black holes, the value of science, the importance of good teachers, the work of the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the nuclear age, duck and cover drills, the Castle Bravo nuclear bomb test and its aftermath, the world of viruses, the COVID-19 pandemic, the Carl Zimmer tapeworm, and much more!

