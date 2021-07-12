WIHEIM Technologies Raises Over 900% Of Its Funding Goal for SEALVAC, the Worlds First Cordless Food Vacuum Sealer With UV Sanitizing Feature

Sanitize while you charge with the Belkin BOOST↑CHARGE UV Sanitizer + Wireless Charger. This cool combination fast charges your Qi-enabled phone at 10 watts while sanitizing nonporous items. The UV part comes with dual sanitizing UV-C LED lights and destroys up to 99.99% of bacteria on hard surfaces. It’s great for disinfecting items like keys, cash, and credit cards. What’s more, this gadget safely sanitizes your smartphone without chemicals, heat, or liquid. And since the light’s lifespan is 3 times that of traditional UV-C lamps, you’re doing the Earth a favor. Best of all, your phone sits at the top of this gadget, so you have easy access to it while it charges. Plus, the 4-foot USB-A-to-USB-C cable and an optional 18-watt power source let you charge right out of the box. Finally, once the device finishes sanitizing, it automatically turns off.