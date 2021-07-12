Cancel
WIHEIM Technologies Raises Over 900% Of Its Funding Goal for SEALVAC, the Worlds First Cordless Food Vacuum Sealer With UV Sanitizing Feature

Times Union
 18 days ago

SEALVAC extends the shelf-life of foods by up to 5x longer and gives its users an extra 30% in fridge space all at the push of a button. WIHEIM, makers of the SEALVAC cordless vacuum sealer have announced that their Kickstarter campaign for SEALVAC has raised more than 150% of the company's initial funding goal in less than 10 hours. At its current funding pace, the SEALVAC campaign is expected to become the most crowdfunded food vacuum sealer on Kickstarter. Some of the main product features of the SEALVAC include but are not limited to:

