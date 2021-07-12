CHVRCHES Share New Single “Good Girls”: Stream
CHVRCHES have shared their new single, “Good Girls.” It’s the latest preview of their upcoming album, Screen Violence, due out next month. Stream the track below. Similar to the lead single, “He Said She Said,” the new song finds lead singer Lauren Mayberry upending societal expectations. “Good girls don’t cry/ Good girls don’t lie/ Good girls justify/ But I don’t,” she declares. “Good girls don’t die/ And good girls stay alive/ And good girls satisfy but I won’t.”consequence.net
