CHVRCHES Share New Single “Good Girls”: Stream

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British singer-songwriter Dominique Simone shares her intimate new single 'Sweater', out on all streaming platforms 17th July. Dominique Simone's soulful vocals and velvety tone are what sets her apart as one to watch in 2021. Citing Jorja Smith, Lianna La Havas and Kiana Ledé as her biggest influences, Dominique commands her own distinctive sound, effortlessly blending elements of neo-soul, R&B and alt-pop. On 'Sweater', she hopes to shine a much needed light on the notion that: it's ok to not be ok. She wants her music to soothe the soul and really make an impact on her listeners.