Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

CHVRCHES Share New Single “Good Girls”: Stream

By Eddie Fu
Posted by 
Consequence
Consequence
 18 days ago

CHVRCHES have shared their new single, “Good Girls.” It’s the latest preview of their upcoming album, Screen Violence, due out next month. Stream the track below. Similar to the lead single, “He Said She Said,” the new song finds lead singer Lauren Mayberry upending societal expectations. “Good girls don’t cry/ Good girls don’t lie/ Good girls justify/ But I don’t,” she declares. “Good girls don’t die/ And good girls stay alive/ And good girls satisfy but I won’t.”

consequence.net

Comments / 0

Consequence

Consequence

Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.

 https://consequenceofsound.net/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lauren Mayberry
Person
Robert Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Girls#Chvrches#Ticketmaster#Stubhub#Chvrches#Screen Violence#Scottish#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicthesource.com

Ryan Trey Releases His New Single “It’s About A Girl”

Rising star Ryan Trey has released his new single “It’s About A Girl.” The Interscope signee self describes his sound as simply “different,” before revealing his music is Rap and R&B influenced, but infused with his own style and twist creating new sounds for the world. The new release is...
Musicmxdwn.com

Underoath Shares Heavy New Single “Damn Excuses”

Florida-based metalcore veterans Underoath have released a new single titled “Damn Excuses” through Fearless Records. The song marks the band’s first release of new music since 2018’s GRAMMY-nominated album Erase Me, and marks a new chapter in their career. According to the band, “Damn Excuses” was partly inspired by their...
Musicearmilk.com

Kevin George shares progressive new single "All in My Head"

Genre-bending Connecticut-bred artist Kevin George has shared a vibrant, progressive new single called "All in My Head", featuring talented musician Johan Lenox. This track utilizes upbeat drums and shimmering guitars to convey a sense of longing for something greater. From the beginning of the song, George's authenticity shines through as...
MusicKerrang

Thrice announce new album Horizons/East; stream lead single Scavengers

Thrice have announced the release of their upcoming 11th album, Horizons/East. The record – the follow-up to 2018’s Palms – is due out digitally on September 17, and physically on October 8, via Epitaph. It was self-produced and recorded at the band’s own New Grass Studio, and mixed by Scott Evans.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Aisles stream brand new single Disobedience

Chilean prog sextet Aisles have released a video for their brand new single, Disobedience, which is out now through the band's own Presagio Records label. Diobedience is taken from Aisles upcoming studio album, Beyond Drama, which will be released later in 2021,. The new song sees the band drawing influence...
MusicNME

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist share uplifting new single ‘Gratitude’

Mr Jukes and Barney Artist have shared the latest taste of their forthcoming joint album, in the form of the record’s upbeat closing track ‘Gratitude’. You can hear the track below, and also see an intimate home performance featuring Jukes – aka Bombay Bicycle Club‘s Jack Steadman – on piano and vocals from members of the Deep Throat Choir.
New York City, NYTop40-Charts

Dominique Simone Shares Intimate New Single 'Sweater'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) British singer-songwriter Dominique Simone shares her intimate new single 'Sweater', out on all streaming platforms 17th July. Dominique Simone's soulful vocals and velvety tone are what sets her apart as one to watch in 2021. Citing Jorja Smith, Lianna La Havas and Kiana Ledé as her biggest influences, Dominique commands her own distinctive sound, effortlessly blending elements of neo-soul, R&B and alt-pop. On 'Sweater', she hopes to shine a much needed light on the notion that: it's ok to not be ok. She wants her music to soothe the soul and really make an impact on her listeners.
Musicnextmosh.com

Dana Dentata shares new video single “pantychrist”

Canadian-born musician and model Dana Dentata has premiered her brand new single titled “pantychrist,” which also serves as the title-track to her forthcoming debut album (produced by Dylan Brady of 100 gecs) due out later this year. Stream the track’s official music video (written and conceived by Dana Dentata, and directed by Kathleen Dycaico) below.
Musicstereoboard.com

Matthew E. White Shares New Single Electric

Matthew E. White has released a new song. Following Genuine Hesitation, Electric marks the second single from the Virginia singer-songwriter's first solo LP in six years, 'K Bay', due out on September 10 via Domino. The record follows 2015's 'Fresh Blood', though White did put out a collaborative record, 'Broken...
MusicPaste Magazine

Nite Jewel Shares New Single, "Before I Go"

Next month, avant-pop artist Ramona Gonzalez (aka Nite Jewel) will release her long-awaited forthcoming album No Sun, her first full-length since 2017’s excellent Real High. She’s previously shared “This Time,” a track that feels cinematic and full despite very few sonic elements, and today (July 20) she’s released the album’s second single, “Before I Go.” Written on the apartment floor after the singer was left by her husband, the track features Gonzalez’s heartbreaking lyrics led by electric keys and a low thumping bass, leading to strings that coddle her voice with a hushed intensity.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Mindy Shares New Single “Nervous Shudders” Featuring Draag

Mindy Song, known professionally as simply Mindy, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming debut solo EP, Version 1.27, out July 23rd. Song may be best known for co-founding Night Dreamer with Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Jeff Schroeder, but she’s been branching out into solo music this year, blurring genre lines with a sound that pulls both from her background in classical music and from her love for dance music and electronica. Now Mindy is back with a final taste of the upcoming EP, her new single “Nervous Shudder,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
Musicthis song is sick

ZHU Shares Soulful, Uplifting New Single “Monster” with John the Blind

There are many sides of ZHU, but most of us fans know him for his dusky and moody grooves. Today he leaves that sound in the dark to unveil a bright, uplifting new single by the name of “Monster,” featuring multi-platinum One Direction co-writer (and co-producer), John the Blind. Given...
Musicghostcultmag.com

KK’S Priest Shares New Single – “Brothers of The Road”

Heavy Metal icons KK’S Priest, cled by former Judas Priest guitarist, KK Downing and former vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, has shared a new single, the title track from their forthcoming debut album, “Brothers of The Road.” The album is due out August 20th via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records. You can watch the accompanying video to the track and pre-order the album at the links below!
Musicearmilk.com

Kirsty Grant shares power anthem, “Bad Boys, Good Girls”

Since the release of her debut single in 2019, London-based artist, Kirsty Grant has been making a name for herself with her recipe of relatable lyricism, pop euphoria and clean-cut production. With the release of “Bad Boys, Good Girls,” she continues her streak of thematically "good" songs while creating a pop bop about relationships and the typical "bad boy" trope. With melting pop melodies and an explosive chorus, the single dissects the drama of modern relationships.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Russ Shares New Single ‘Lake Como’: Listen

Russ pours his heart out on his latest single. The singer-rapper has dropped yet another track, as part of his weekly releases making ‘Lake Como’ his 12th single. He let fans know what the theme of the song was prior to its release. On the latest offering, he serenades his...
Musicearmilk.com

Jay Critch shares spacey new single "PC"

New York's Jay Critch has shared a spacey new song called "PC". The Brooklyn-bred rapper, who has remained fiercely independent over the years while simultaneously refining his own style, has displayed much consistency through a series of bouncy, textural releases. Now, he returns with a new cut that encapsulates his surreal, raw sound.
Musicwfpk.org

Coldplay Shares New Single “Coloratura” from Upcoming Album

Earlier this week, Coldplay announced the release of their next album Music of the Spheres, and now have shared a lyric video for the newest single “Coloratura.” The song clocks in at over 10 minutes, and serves as the closer for the new project. The follow-up to 2019’s Everyday Life features May’s single “Higher Power” and a number of songs that are simply known by emoji symbols; the track list includes song titles like “✨,” “❤️,” “🌎,” and “♾.”
MusicGenius

Lorde Shares New Single “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

Lorde continues her highly anticipated third album rollout today with the release of the project’s second single, “Stoned At the Nail Salon.” The song is co-produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff, and features background vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s set to appear on Solar Power, which drops on Friday, August 20.
Musicwfpk.org

VIDEO: James Blake Shares New Single with Album Announcement

James Blake is back with the announcement of his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart. It will be his first full length album since 2019’s Assume Form. Last year, he released the EPs Before and Covers. The news arrived with with the release of a music video for the lead single “Say What You Will” that stars musician and producer Finneas.
Musicghostcultmag.com

Coheed And Cambria Shares New Single and Video – “Shoulders”

Coheed and Cambria have released “Shoulders,” their first new studio recording in almost three years. Available to stream today on all DSPs, “Shoulders” is also joined by an official visualiser streaming on the band’s YouTube channel. The song is straight-forward, but a return to the bands’ classic heaviness. Watch it now!

Comments / 0

Community Policy