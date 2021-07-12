Watch Now: This could be the smallest cow in the world

The evolution of streaming sites is an interesting thing to think about since a lot of us should be able to remember when Amazon, Netflix, and even Hulu were a lot different. They all set the pace in their own way, to begin with, but now that Netflix is a certifiable streaming giant, one can’t help but wonder which direction they plan to go in, and what form that will take. That question has been answered in the form of video games, as it would appear that Netflix is now seeking to get into the gaming industry in one way or another and will likely be streaming video games at one point. As you can guess, a lot of people are excited about this and are pumped to think about being able to play games on the same network that gives them so many shows and movies as well. Now all Netflix needs to do is get into the music business and they’ll be nearly set when it comes to staying at the top of the competition. It feels likely that the other sites might think about trying something like this eventually, but it’s bound to be a while.