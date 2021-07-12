Trump Strongly Hints At 2024 Run For President, Twitter Reacts

Former President Donald Trump hinted strongly at a run for office in 2024 as he joked about being endorsed by CNN and MSNBC in a Sunday interview on Fox News.

Trump indicated that an official bid won’t be launched anytime soon.

“I do know my answer but I can’t reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer,” he told Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. “We’re going to do very well and people are going to be very happy.”

Also on Sunday, Trump spoke at CPAC in Dallas and said, “Never forget that the Radical Left is not the majority in this country, we are the majority and its not even close. Not even close.”

On Monday, Twitterverse is reacting with #arresttrump trending on the platofrm.

“Its been 186 days since Trumps failed coup on our country. Its damn time to #ArrestTrump,” says one tweet.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here