Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump Strongly Hints At 2024 Run For President, Twitter Reacts

By Mike Jenkins
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cRDwf_0auX4sBB00

Former President Donald Trump hinted strongly at a run for office in 2024 as he joked about being endorsed by CNN and MSNBC in a Sunday interview on Fox News.

Trump indicated that an official bid won’t be launched anytime soon.

“I do know my answer but I can’t reveal it yet because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else. But I absolutely know my answer,” he told Sunday Morning Futures host Maria Bartiromo. “We’re going to do very well and people are going to be very happy.”

Also on Sunday, Trump spoke at CPAC in Dallas and said, “Never forget that the Radical Left is not the majority in this country, we are the majority and its not even close. Not even close.”

On Monday, Twitterverse is reacting with #arresttrump trending on the platofrm.

“Its been 186 days since Trumps failed coup on our country. Its damn time to #ArrestTrump,” says one tweet.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon.

Support journalism by clicking here to our gofundme or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Comments / 1

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
48K+
Followers
8K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maria Bartiromo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas#Cnn#Msnbc#Fox News#Cpac#The Radical Left#Platofrm#Capital Hill#Katiejohnson214
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Twitter
Related
Presidential ElectionNBC News

Trump's rough day hints at limits of his power over GOP

WASHINGTON — For someone his political party still can’t quit, Donald Trump sure had a rough day on Tuesday. The House’s Jan. 6 committee heard testimony from the Capitol police who fought with rioters on that day, with excommunicated Republican Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., taking starring roles on the committee.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CBS News

President Biden and former President Trump both hold events over weekend

President Joe Biden and former President Trump both made public appearances over the weekend. The president campaigned for Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, while Mr. Trump spoke at a rally hosted by Turning Point USA in Arizona. CBSN political contributor and Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan explains the impact of both events for the Democratic and Republican parties.
POTUSFox News

Former Trump aide censored by Twitter runs for office

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
Dallas, TXAOL Corp

Trump supporter at CPAC rails against election fraud lies: 'Show me the freakin’ Kraken'

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, who regularly attends Trump rallies and interviews supporters of the former president, got quite the shock while interviewing attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. Most of the people O’Sullivan interviewed gave answers that have come to be expected. One man said he thinks the election was probably stolen from Trump, while a woman said she finds it very questionable that Trump lost. Another woman said that she would like to hear Trump say in his speech on Sunday that he would “regain his rightful seat as president” as soon as the election is overturned. Those are common answers to O’Sullivan’s questions, which is why he appeared genuinely shocked when speaking to a man who goes by Grizzly Joe.
POTUSWashington Times

YouTube deletes Trump video, freezes CPAC account

YouTube deleted a video of former President Donald Trump from the American Conservative Union’s account and prevented the group from live-streaming the former president’s Sunday CPAC speech. In a statement, ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp said the group learned that its account had been frozen for seven days over a video...
Presidential ElectionNewsweek

'Absolutely No Doubt' Donald Trump Is Running for President Again, Says Steve Bannon

Steve Bannon believes there is "absolutely no doubt" that former President Donald Trump will run for the White House again in 2024. Trump has consistently teased the possibility of a 2024 presidential run but has not formally confirmed his plans. Some Republicans strongly oppose the former president seeking elected office in the future, while others remain supportive of Trump but fear he could hurt the GOP in down-ballot races in more moderate districts. Meanwhile, most Republican voters appear supportive of him seeking the White House again.
Presidential ElectionSlate

Fox News, Against All Odds, Refuses to Air MyPillow Guy’s Ads “Proving” Election Fraud Conspiracy

It turns out there is a line at Fox News after all. After years of mind-bending Trump boosterism and months of giving a megaphone to scattershot conspiracies on vaccines and the 2020 election, against all odds, there is something so outrageous that Fox News won’t air it. This from the same network that earlier this month aired a segment on why slavery in America had nothing to do with race. Born again, however, the network has refused to run an ad from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a leading member of the right-wing loonerati, for a “cyber symposium” that, Lindell told the Wall Street Journal, would totally “prove” that the mass manipulation of voting machines swung the 2020 election, stealing victory from former President Donald Trump.

Comments / 1

Community Policy