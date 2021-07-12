Cancel
Downtown Expert Realty Launches Real Estate School to Train & License New Realtors

stpetecatalyst.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal brokerage Downtown Expert Realty joined the St. Pete community last year, and the team has been hard at work helping their neighbors find dream homes throughout the city. But Downtown Expert wants to go above and beyond for the St. Pete community, by investing in the next generation of real estate professionals and creating more entrepreneurial opportunities across the city. Last month, they launched the Downtown Expert School of Real Estate, which provides comprehensive real estate training, licensing, and continuing education opportunities for real estate professionals of any experience level. Downtown Expert’s School of Real Estate offers affordable rates and flexible financing. Plus, readers of St. Pete Catalyst get 15% off when they sign up! Just use the code STPETE15. To enroll in Downtown Expert’s School of Real Estate, register online or call (407) 508-8809.

