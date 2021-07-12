ICBA Bancard and Finzly Partner to Offer Instant Payments
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Finzly, a fintech provider of modern banking applications for payments, foreign exchange, trade finance and digital account opening, today announced a new partnership with ICBA Bancard, the payments services subsidiary of The Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), to facilitate instant payments via Finzly’s Payment Galaxy, a payment hub for improved convenience, cash flow and efficiency for community banks and their customers. Finzly was a fintech participant in ICBA’s 2020 ThinkTECH Accelerator program.www.timesunion.com
