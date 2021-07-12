Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

SDP/SI Adds Integrated Motors to its Selection of Premium Products for Motion Control

Times Union
 18 days ago

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. Robotics and industrial automation industries are facing design and production challenges with the urgent need for premium quality parts and services. Stock Drive Products/Sterling Instrument (SDP/SI), a leader in providing mechanical and electromechanical based design, engineering, and precision manufacturing for critical motion and power transmission applications is launching a series of Integrated Motors to simplify motion system design.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sdp#Dc Motor#Synchronous Motor#The Motor#Sdp#Prweb#Stock Drive Products#Integrated Motors#Motors Motion Control#Canopen#Nema#Dc Motors#Agv Gear Motors#Designatronics#Iso 9001 2015 As9100d
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsDesign World Network

New compact servo motor features integrated positioning controller

Maxon’s new IDX compact integrated servo gearmotor + drive combines a powerful, brushless EC-i motor and an EPOS4 positioning controller with field-oriented control (FOC), which can be complemented with a maxon planetary gearhead when required. This integrated motor stands out for its high torque density, high efficiency, maintenance-free components, and a high-quality industrial housing providing IP65 protection. The IDX also features configurable digital and analog inputs and outputs, and intuitive software enabling easy commissioning and integration into master systems.
Softwaresnntv.com

CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software

Originally Posted On: CCE Adds CAD Software Integrations to Its Real-time 3D Collaboration Software | Engineering.com. CAD interoperability specialist CCE has been busy making updates to its EnSuite-Cloud ReVue real-time collaboration product since it became available in April. This month the company announced major upgrades to the software, including integration with Autodesk Inventor and Solid Edge.
Market Analysisroboticstomorrow.com

TPE Control & Motor Cables Receive ECOLAB Certification

HELUKABEL, one of the leading global manufacturers and suppliers of cable, wires and accessories, recently announced that multiple TPE-jacketed control and motor cables have recently been tested and certified by ECOLAB for use during washdown processes found typically in the food and beverage industries. WEST DUNDEE, Illinois - HELUKABEL, one...
Technologyroboticstomorrow.com

How to Select the Right Motor for Your Robot

This is the case with robotic motors. No matter how clever the articulation on a robot, you need the right product to give all that metal and plastic motion, power and range. There are multiple robotic motor categories. Each has subtypes and its own applications and advantages. Here’s a rundown of the types available today.
Electronicseverythingrf.com

SiTime MEMS Oscillators Integrated into Square Point-of-Sale Products

Square, a leading company processing credit card payments is using SiTime (SiT8008) low-power, programmable MEMS oscillator in the Square Terminal and Square Register point-of-sale (POS) products. The SiT8008 is one of SiTime’s most popular oscillators and is used in over 50 applications across the enterprise, industrial, mobile, and consumer markets.
BusinessPhotonics.com

Novanta Adds Robotics, Precision Motion Capabilities with ATI Acquisition

Novanta will acquire privately held ATI Industrial Automation, a supplier of intelligent end-of-arm technology solutions for industrial and surgical robots. The deal is worth $172 million upfront in cash and additional contingent cash payments associated with 2021 financial performance. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.
Retailthemreport.com

Black Knight’s Product Pricing Engine Integrates with LendingPad

—software, data and analytics provider to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals—announced multiple integrations of its product and pricing engine, the Optimal Blue PPE, with LendingPad. As a cloud-based mortgage loan origination system (LOS), LendingPad helps businesses streamline and manage loan origination processes and improve the customer experience. Through this multi-point integration, LendingPad now seamlessly leverages the Optimal Blue PPE to enable wholesale, correspondent and retail lenders to generate real-time, compliant pricing scenarios regardless of their business channel.
Sciencetheiet.org

Can Apply the Newton Motion III Law, in a Cycle System Motor Engine Device

Can Physically apply Newton's III 3rd third law of motion, as a cycle system in an engine device?. 3rd Thermodynamic Law Applicatede in a Power-Plant Device. The Reaction at From of the Action. New Torque Power. Its a simple Plus Formula of the Interaction of the Two Powers: 1/Action, + 2/Reaction = Retrodynamic. / For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Economyautomationworld.com

Emerson Introduces Control System Modularity

For many manufacturers in the chemical, life sciences, and pharmaceutical spaces, the future is fraught with both challenges and opportunities. On the one hand, an increasingly stringent regulatory environment has made production more cost-prohibitive for these companies in the past several years. At the same time, projected increases in global per capita drug spending have ensured continuing strong demand for the industries’ products.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Toshiba Releases Arm® Cortex®-M4 Microcontrollers for Motor Control as First Products in the TXZ+TM Family Advanced Class

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (“Toshiba”) has started the mass production of 12 new devices in the M4K group for motor control as the first products of the TXZ+ TM family advanced class, and will start mass production of another 10 products in the M4M group in August 2021. Both the M4K and M4M groups of microcontrollers will be manufactured in a 40nm process, and belong to the TXZ4A+ series.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

REE Automotive Will Open Its U.S. Headquarters And First Integration Center In Austin, Texas, As It Prepares For Production In 2023

REE Automotive Ltd. [NASDAQ: "REE"], a leader in e-Mobility, today announced that it will open its U.S. headquarters in Austin, Texas to address the growing U.S. market demand for mission-specific EVs from delivery and logistics companies, Mobility-as-a-Service and new technology players. In addition, Austin will be the location of REE's first asset-light Integration Center for the assembly and testing of its disruptive REEcorner™ technology and ultra-modular EV platforms. The new Integration Center will offer REE's technology to its existing and future automotive partners in North America, enabling them to build modular EVs "Powered by REE". REE is exploring several collaborations with a number of Koch Industries, Inc. companies, to support and accelerate the establishment of REE's integration center in Austin. Koch Strategic Platforms, LLC, a subsidiary of Koch Industries, is an investor in REE as well. The REE Austin facility is expected to create approximately 150 jobs in upcoming years.
Electronicscepro.com

Nebraska Home Receives Networking, Premium Audio Overhaul Thanks to Local Integrators

Founded in 1946 as a corner drugstore in downtown Lincoln, Neb., integration firm Schaefer’s has expanded its offering over the years to include appliances, electronics, mattresses, and custom AV installation for the residential and commercial markets. A member of HTSN, the company felt confident it could help a local homeowner with their need for a beefier network and upgraded audio system.
EngineeringPhotonics.com

Modular Motion Control: Microscopy

Modular Motion Control from the Micro to the Pico-scale. Build your own instrumentation for microscopy using Mad City Labs micropositioners and closed loop nanopositioners. Mad City Labs MMP series micropositioners are stepper-motor driven stages with high resolution (95 nm) and excellent repeatability. Employing our proprietary intelligent control scheme results in exceptional stability with high native precision making these products the ideal choice for demanding motion control applications. Optional high-resolution (50 nm) linear encoders provide real-time feedback of the actual stage position. The included Micro-Drive™ controller connects to a PC via a standard USB port and can be controlled via the supplied LabVIEW based software or many 3rd party software packages. .
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Toshiba adds to motor control MCUs

Toshiba is in mass production of 12 new motor control MCUs in their M4K group of devices. These will be the first products in the TXZ+ family. Additionally, Toshiba announced that they have started mass production of a further 10 motor control MCUs in their M4M group this month. All of the new devices will be manufactured in a 40nm process, and form part of Toshiba’s TXZ4A+ series.
Economypositivelyosceola.com

OUC adds rebate for Smart Irrigation Controllers

While the recent rainy weather pattern is helping Central Floridians’ yards stay green and thriving, residents with in-ground sprinkler systems set to automatic timers might find they’re overwatering. OUC is now offering a rebate of up to $200 to its customers for a smart solution for overwatering that will also...
ChemistryNature.com

Speciation controls selectivity

Dihalogenated heterocycles are easily accessible building blocks for pharmaceutical synthesis. When the same halogen is present at two inequivalent positions on a heterocycle, one of the two is often observed to undergo palladium-catalysed cross-coupling much more favourably. Such observations can sometimes be rationalized by considering the electronic environment at the two reactive sites. This is not always the case, however; 2,4-dibromopyridine, for example, cross-couples selectively at C2. A doodled resonance structure suggests that both carbon atoms should carry a partial positive charge, and steric arguments are equally unsatisfying given the flat nature of the molecule.
Internetmartechseries.com

InMobi Exchange Integrates with In-App Header Bidding Solutions to Reduce Friction and Optimize Competition for Premium In-App Inventory

Industry-wide header bidding integration enables advertisers and DSPs to have visibility to available ad impressions and place competitive bids for that inventory. InMobi, a global technology, media and marketing solutions provider reaching billions of people around the world, announced that InMobi Exchange is now offering in-app header bidding across substantially all major mediation platforms, including AppLovin MAX, Amazon Transparent Ad Marketplace, Fyber FairBid, Google Open Bidding, ironSource and MoPub Advanced Bidding. This enables app developers to access InMobi’s most premium demand on their preferred platform while giving advertisers frictionless access to quality in-app inventory at scale.
Computersautomationworld.com

Motion Control Program Features Unprecedented Level of Integration

The Siemens motion control program provides download ready-to-apply function blocks, such as camming, cross-cutter, gearing, flying saw, jog path, load sharing, positioning, rotary knife, splice control, and synchronism, from an online library. Built-in simulation tools allow the testing, validation, and optimization of an application code, independent of physical hardware. The integration of safety technology enables safety and standard control over one network, drive-based safety including motion functions, and a safety acceptance test integrated in an engineering tool. Uniform system diagnostics are automatically generated during device configuration.
Softwareprovideocoalition.com

Visit “your” Virtual Production Control Room in the Cloud

Last June Advanced Systems Group announced its Virtual Production Control Room, and on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. PT. you’re invited to a virtual tour of ASG’s new VPCR remote production service. With Virtual Production being a buzzword, multiple VP solutions are now available and last month ProVideo Coalition...
Economyproductionmachining.com

PMTS 2021 Product Preview: Automation and Measurement

The precision machining industry is getting together in-person for the first time in over two years at the Precision Machining Technology Show (PMTS) 2021 set for August 10-12, 2021, in Cleveland, Ohio, at the Huntington Convention Center. As the economy’s momentum continues to accelerate, now is a great time to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy