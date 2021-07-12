Alice HS' cheerleaders excel at cheer camp

Alice High School's cheerleaders participated in four days of cheer camp learning and perfecting their cheer skills. "In a nutshell, in the performance aspect of camp, we as an entire program excelled tremendously. In the team development aspect of camp, it is hard to put in words the amount of growth each athlete had as an individual and as a team. They love each other and genuinely care for each other and winning was the result of that. We were the most decorated team at camp. We left feeling so happy, humble, and grateful because of the hard work and hours spent preparing," said Marissa Acosta, cheer coach. "We would like to thank all of the AHS Cheer parents and the NCA Staff for all of you support. Without you all none of this would have been possible."