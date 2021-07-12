Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

BTS' military postponement in South Korea's 'national interest,' Seoul says

By Elizabeth Shim
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zgm0e_0auX4AmZ00
Members of South Korean boy band BTS are eligible for military service deferrals under a new amendment that recognizes recipients of the government-conferred Order of Cultural Merit. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

July 12 (UPI) -- Options for South Korean boy band BTS to postpone mandatory military service is in the country's "national interest," a senior military official said after a new amendment went into effect last month.

Jung Seok-hwan, head of Seoul's Military Manpower Administration, told local newspaper Kyunghyang Shinmun that exceptions were made for "outstanding artists" who "increase the value of the national brand," referring to BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

Jung is disclosing the military's official position after an amendment to Korea's Military Service Act went into effect June 23.

The amendment allows South Korean men who have been recognized for their artistic or athletic achievements to defer their military service until age 30, according to Dong-A Ilbo.

After the amendment passed in February, the Korea Music Content Association said in April the bill is "unrealistic and unfair," JoongAng Daily reported. The law applies to all South Korean men, but KMCA has said no musicians other than BTS are actually eligible because of awards received.

The boy band was conferred the Order of Cultural Merit in 2018 for contributions to the global popularity of Korean culture and encouraging more people around the world to learn the Korean language.

Jung said Monday that the decision to select recipients of the Order of Cultural Merit, a government-conferred recognition, was important because it would "minimize the controversy over preferential treatment."

A local poll conducted in October of last year showed the public was evenly divided on the issue of military service postponement for BTS.

South Korean men are required to enlist by age 28. Jin, the oldest BTS member, can enlist by 2022 under the new amendment. Jungkook, born in 1997, can defer military service until 2027.

Comments / 0

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
152K+
Followers
37K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seoul#National Interest#South Korean#Rm#Dong A Ilbo#Joongang Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Place
Asia
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
BTS
Related
MilitaryFOXBusiness

Two-star general warns US military: 'China is on the march'

Retired two-star Marine Corps Gen. Arnold Punaro argued that China’s growing military and America’s shrinking forces puts the U.S. at a "disadvantage" on FOX Business’ "Mornings with Maria." COCA-COLA, VISA REPS REFUSE TO CONDEMN CHINA'S TREATMENT OF UYGHUR PEOPLE, COTTON CALLS IT 'PATHETIC'. ARNOLD PUNARO: China is on the march....
AsiaPosted by
UPI News

Vietnam authorities cremated South Korean man without notice, Seoul says

July 22 (UPI) -- South Korea expressed regret after Vietnamese authorities cremated the body of a South Korean national who may have died due to COVID-19 complications. South Korean foreign ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam said Thursday at a regular press briefing that the remains of the deceased South Korean man arrived at Incheon International Airport and the family of the unidentified man received his ashes, News 1 reported.
Entertainmentallkpop.com

North Korean defector reveals North Korea also has girl groups

A North Korean defector revealed North Korea also has girl groups. On July 25th, the 501st episode of 'Now On My Way to Meet You' was broadcasted on Channel A. During the episode, North Korean defector Kim Keum Hyuk revealed they also had girl groups just like South Korea. He surprised everyone by saying, "Don't be surprised, but there are stage performances just like what Girls' Generation does. 8 to 9 members girl groups in short pants perform on stage."
Militaryamericanmilitarynews.com

North Korean soldiers steal from civilians to celebrate end of Korean War

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Members of North Korea’s military are robbing citizens on the streets to secure materials needed to celebrate the signing of the July 27, 1953 armistice agreement that ended Korean War hostilities, sources in the country told RFA.
MoviesScreendaily

Bifan buzz title ‘The Medium’ is hot seller for South Korea’s Finecut

South Korean sales company Finecut has done a raft of deals on Korea-Thailand shaman horror title The Medium, produced by Na Hong-jin and directed by Banjong Pisanthanakun. The film made its world premiere at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (Bifan where it won the top Best of Bucheon prize last night (July 15). It opened locally on July 14 and is sitting atop the box office chart so far with more than 253,000 admissions.
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

South Korea-Japan summit canceled due to diplomat's remarks

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has canceled his first summit with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga due to comments made by a senior diplomat at Japan's embassy in Seoul. The cancelation of the summit came after Seoul delivered a protest following news reports on Friday that a senior diplomat at...
Travelhospitalitynet.org

South Korea’s First Hilton Garden Inn Opens in Seoul

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) today announced the opening of Hilton Garden Inn Seoul Gangnam, marking the first Hilton Garden Inn in South Korea. Situated in the center of the Gangnam Business District, south of the Han River in Seoul, the hotel offers bright and airy accommodations for both leisure and business travelers. The hotel owned by JOON TOWER is managed by Hilton.
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

BTS named special presidential envoy by South Korea

SEOUL, July 21 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band BTS was appointed special envoy by South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday, a role that will bolster the country's diplomatic efforts and global standing, the presidential Blue House announced. Officially named "presidential special envoy for future generations and culture," BTS will...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

North Korea state media mocks South's 'tragic' housing market

July 23 (UPI) -- North Korea blasted South Korea's rising home prices Friday in a statement that claimed the Kim Jong Un regime's "socialist system" was superior to the South's capitalist economy. Pyongyang propaganda service DPRK Today said that home ownership is a "lifelong dream" for the people of South...
Sportschatsports.com

South Korea’s Golden Archers

For South Korean archers, winning Olympic gold medals feels almost like a given — they have claimed 23 of the 34 golds awarded in the sport since 1984. It’s getting to the Games that’s tough. Just ask Chang Hye-jin, who won two gold medals at the 2016 Olympics in Rio...
Businessrock947.com

South Korea poised to kick-start Asia’s monetary tightening

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea is set to be the first Asian economy to raise interest rates from pandemic-era lows as its hawkish, outgoing central bank governor steps up efforts to stamp out any incipient property bubbles or household debt stress. Bank of Korea Lee Ju-yeol surprised financial markets last...
Tokyo, JPwjhl.com

Even in absence, North Korea’s presence felt at Tokyo Games

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea isn’t at the Tokyo Olympics this summer. And therein lies a tale — one of sports and viruses, but most of all a tale of complex politics. While it’s not making headlines here, the North’s absence is noteworthy, especially among those who watch the intersection of sports and diplomacy — and the way North Korea’s propaganda machine uses international attention to advance its needs.
Politicsallkpop.com

Some fans say "BTS should be exempt for the military service if they are going to be called for various government events"

Earlier, the Blue House announced that President Moon Jae In has formally named K-Pop group BTS as special, presidential envoys for South Korea's future growth and culture. According to Blue House spokesperson Park Kyung Mi on July 21, President Moon chose to appoint BTS as special envoys of Korea's growth and culture in order to "expand the country's diplomatic strength and outreach on a global level, during a time when South Korea's status within the international society is gaining greater recognition."
WorldInternational Business Times

North Korea Reopens Communication With South Korea After 14-Month Silence

North Korea on Tuesday reopened communications lines with South Korea after a 14-month-long hiatus, the two countries separately announced. North Korea leader Kim Jong Un’s re-engagement with its neighbor came on a symbolic day ​— the 68th anniversary of the truce that ended the Korean War in 1953. This move represents both nations’ “big stride” to reconcile their mutual trust.

Comments / 0

Community Policy