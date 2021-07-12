California ISO issues Flex Alert for Monday, July 12 due to wildfires, heat

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A statewide Flex Alert was issued for Wednesday due to high heat and a tight supply of power. The alert will be in place from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday to avoid significant strain on the state’s power grid that can cause things like rolling blackouts. The California Independent System Operator, which manages most of the state’s electric grid, said in a news release that they are “predicting an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use.” Under the Flex Alert, Californians are urged to conserve power, especially during the specified time in the evening, since that’s...