Jodie Turner-Smith's Personal Jewelry Was Stolen From Her Cannes Hotel Room

By Emily Kirkpatric k
Vanity Fair
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJodie Turner-Smith's first time at the Cannes Film Festival ended on a sour note this weekend after a lot of very expensive jewelry was stolen out of her hotel room. While the actress was out to breakfast on Friday, robbers broke in to her hotel room at the Marriott on the Croisette in Cannes, making off with jewelry worth “several tens of thousands of euros,” according to sources close to the star who spoke to Variety. Among the stolen items was also something irreplaceable—Turner-Smith's mother's wedding ring. She and her one-year-old daughter were immediately moved from the hotel to the Majestic a few blocks down and given a large security detail that are now accompanying them both everywhere. It's believed that Turner-Smith may have been targeted after she attended the After Yang premiere on Thursday night wearing gold and diamond jewelry from the Gucci High Jewelry collection. The jewelry was immediately returned to the brand following the event, however, the robbers may have broken into the actress's room believing the pieces were still there.

