Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Woman Killed, Man Wounded in Shooting on Mexico Side of Otay Mesa Crossing

By City News Service
Posted by 
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wvSp_0auX2zHq00
Ambulances at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry on Monday morning. Courtesy OnScene.TV

A woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting early Monday morning near the Otay Mesa border crossing, police said.

San Diego Police were notified of the shooting shortly before 4:45 a.m. near the Otay Mesa port of entry on Paseo Internacional, Officer Sarah Foster said.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on the Mexico side of the U.S.-Mexico border, then the two victims walked through the border crossing to the U.S. side, Foster said.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, the officer said. The woman was pronounced dead and the man was hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Their ages were not immediately available.

SDPD homicide detectives were investigating the shooting.

Comments / 1

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mexico#Otay Mesa#Paseo Internacional#Sdpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Nery Garcia, 35, Arrested in City Heights on Suspicion of Killing Girlfriend

A 35-year-old man was behind bars Friday following his arrest in City Heights on suspicion of killing his girlfriend. Nery Roberto Garcia of San Diego was taken into custody Thursday at a home at 2300 block of Sumac Drive in connection with the presumed slaying of 48-year-old Faviola Calderon, who had been reported missing earlier in the day after failing to show up for work, according to San Diego police.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

San Diego Police Investigate Shots Fired on Valencia Park Home

Shot were fired Wednesday at a residence in the Valencia Park neighborhood, but no one inside was injured, a San Diego Police Department officer said. Around 4 a.m., police were notified about possible gunfire in the 5000 block of Naranja Street. Upon arrival, they discovered four bullet holes in the home’s front window, said SDPD Officer Scott Lockwood.
San Diego, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

Police Seek Suspect in Valencia Park Shooting

Police searched for a man Tuesday who allegedly fired a gun at an unidentified victim in the Valencia Park neighborhood. At 7:46 p.m. Monday, officers were dispatched to 5100 Imperial Ave. on a report of someone firing a weapon near the Greene Cat liquor store, said Officer Scott Lockwood of the San Diego Police Department.
Jamul, CAPosted by
Times of San Diego

CHP Investigating Vehicle Fatality in Jamul

A person died in an off-road vehicle accident in rural Jamul, authorities said Wednesday. Few details were immediately available, but the California Highway Patrol said the incident was reported at 11:34 p.m. Tuesday at 17850 W. Boundary Truck Trail. A CHP dispatcher said a law-enforcement helicopter was called in to...

Comments / 1

Community Policy