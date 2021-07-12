Cancel
Cleveland, OH

Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley boxing match set for Cleveland; Amanda Serrano-Yamileth Mercado added to card

By Marc Raimondi
ESPN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley now has a location. Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter, will fight Woodley in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 29, it was announced Monday. The venue will be Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion and represents the toughest challenge yet in the young boxing career of the polarizing Paul.

