Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley boxing match set for Cleveland; Amanda Serrano-Yamileth Mercado added to card

Jake and Logan Paul are not only on top of the world when it comes to, as I like to call it, 'meme boxing,' but the two are also still on top of the social media world as well. In a recently released video via Jake Paul's official YouTube channel, Jake and his crew were shown about in Logan's house. Now, while this may seem pretty typical for a rich person and his friends, what we also saw was that Jake Paul is back together with his girlfriend Julia Rose.