Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley boxing match set for Cleveland; Amanda Serrano-Yamileth Mercado added to card
The boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley now has a location. Paul, the YouTube-star-turned-prizefighter, will fight Woodley in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio on Aug. 29, it was announced Monday. The venue will be Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. Woodley is the former UFC welterweight champion and represents the toughest challenge yet in the young boxing career of the polarizing Paul.www.espn.com
