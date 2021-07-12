Cancel
Movies

Cannes Film Festival 2021: Iris Law wows in a billowing white gown as she joins chic Kat Graham and Maggie Gyllenhaal at star-studded premiere for The French Dispatch

By Ellie Phillips For Mailonline
 18 days ago

The Cannes Film Festival has been a sea of glittering premieres and parties after being cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

And on Monday evening, Iris Law, 20, Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43, and Kat Graham, 31, led a host of stars stepping out to attend the premiere for The French Dispatch, during the event's seventh day.

Iris - who is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost - looked ethereal in a pleated Grecian gown and showed off her new blonde buzz cut.

The model's plunging white maxi dress billowed as she strolled the red carpet and boasted a unique central overlay neckline held up by ties.

Donnie Darko actress Maggie portrayed business chic in a silk white blouse and voluminous black floor-length tulle skirt.

Maggie oozed confidence in her eye-catching ensemble, which she accessorised with dazzling Asymmetric diamond earrings.

The actress' shoes couldn't be seen beneath the length of her sweeping skirt, and she opted for a flawless make-up look finished off with a bold red lip.

Beauty: Iris - who is the daughter of Jude Law and Sadie Frost - showed off her new blonde buzz cut
The Jury: (L-R) Jury members Maggie Gyllenhaal, Kleber Mendonça Filho, Melanie Laurent, Song Kang-ho and Mati Diop attend The French Dispatch premiere
Stunning: The actress drew attention to her piercing eyes with a bold sweep of white eyeshadow

Kat Graham, 31, also opted for a white floor length dress for the occasion, with her frock trailing along the red carpet as she posed for photographs.

The Vampire Diaries actress displayed a hint of her cleavage thanks to her plunging neckline, and added a diamond collar necklace to complete her look.

She boosted her height with a shiny silver pair of strappy stilettos which she coordinated perfectly to her clutch bag.

Kat drew attention to her piercing eyes with a bold sweep of white eyeshadow, and pared back her hair-style by tying her raven tresses into a low ponytail.

 Incredible: Kimberley Garner, 30, stunned in a sequin embellished gown boasting a huge train and feathered detailing
Lady Victoria Hervey, 44, put on a dramatic display in a plunging purple jewel encrusted gown.

Her heavily embellished frock featured a daring central split which allowed her edgy black studded stilettos to be seen.

Just two days earlier, one of the film's stars, Lea Seydoux, 36, tested positive for Covid-19 forcing her to miss the premiere.

Cute: Timothée Chalamet put his arm around Tilda Swinton
Here he is: Jarvis Cocker pulled out all the stops in a velvet tux and matching bow tie
Chic: Co-presidents of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele and brother Karl-Friedrich coordinated their looks
As well as The French Dispatch, Lea appears in The Story Of My Wife, France, and Deception which are all set to debut over the coming days.

It is unclear which film set Lea was working on when she contracted the virus, as she is said to be in pre-production for two films, Crimes of the Future and Le Bal des Folles.

MailOnline contacted Lea's representatives for further comment at the time.

Breathtaking: Georgina's sweeping gown featured the most beautiful jewel embellishments interspersed with flowers
Legend: Bill Murray wore a tux with a white trilby hat boasting a navy blue trim
Perfection: Melanie's floor length dress boasted an elegant side-split which allowed her silver heels to be seen
What a line-up: Director Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, and Alexandre Desplat posed for photographers upon arrival at the film premiere

According to a report from Variety on Saturday, the Blue is the Warmest Colour star got the virus on set of her new film despite having both doses of the vaccine and being asymptomatic.

A spokesperson for Lea confirmed to the publication that she had tested positive for the virus, and stated she will remain in quarantine until her doctors have advised her it is safe for her to travel.

As Lea now has to remain in self-isolation at her home in Paris, it was suggested that she may have to cancel her trip to the Cannes Film Festival all four premieres of the films in which she stars.

All-stars: L-R Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, Tilda Swinton and Bill Murray
Incredible: Clotilde Courau, 52, defied her years in an edgy cut-out sequin jumpsuit
Vintage chic: Doria Tillier, 35, oozed vintage Hollywood glamour in her shimmering gown 
Fun with friends: Timothee Chalamet and Adrien Brody struck a playful pose together

Cannes Film Festival’s general secretary Francois Desrousseaux informed Variety that those attending the festival are tested on a daily basis, and an average of three people per day have been positive cases.

Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch, which also stars Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton amongst its A-List cast, follows a group of journalists and is based on the writings of The New Yorker.

Set in a fictional 20th-century French city, the anthology follows the development of a series of stories published in the titular magazine, and it opens with editor Arthur Howitzer Jr. (Bill Murray) on the paper's last day.

The film was originally set to premiere at the 2020 edition of the Cannes Film Festival, however due to the Covid-19 pandemic the event had to be postponed.

United: Melanie Thierry, President of the Camera d'Or Jury, poses with members of the Jury Pierre-Simon Gutman, Audrey Abiven, Eric Caravaca, Romain Cogitore and Laurent Daillant
Stylish pair: Brazilian footballer Marcelo Vieira, 30, place his hand on his wife Clarisse Alves' waist
Talented: L-R Timothee Chalamet, Lyna Khoudri, director Wes Anderson, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray, Benicio Del Toro, Owen Wilson, and Adrien Brody
Cute: Benicio Del Toro rested his chin on Bill's shoulder

