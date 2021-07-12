Cancel
POTUS

New Report Uncovers The Reason FEMA Denies Aid To Southern Black Families

By Cherranda Smith
BIN: Black Information Network
BIN: Black Information Network
 19 days ago
'The Washington Post' found that thousands of Black households don’t qualify for available disaster aid.

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

POTUS
Economy
Politics
U.S. Politics
Society
FEMA
U.S. Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Update: Possibility Of Another Relief Payment

It should come as no surprise to anyone that the stimulus check payments have been a massive boon to families. The payments from the government have really helped families stay afloat during the pandemic. With the pandemic still ongoing, and the number of cases rising due to the Delta variant, a question arises- will there be another stimulus payment from the government?
POTUSPosted by
CNN

The pandemic turning point the White House didn't want

(CNN) — President Joe Biden is tired of wearing a mask. Stepping into the East Room on Thursday, his face covered in black surgical fabric for the first time in weeks, the President made no attempt to disguise his disappointment at returning to the most charged symbol of the pandemic era.
RelationshipsReason.com

Families Have a New Reason to Flee Public Schools

With the end of summer fast approaching, parents are making hard decisions about their children's education: should they risk the pandemic-fueled chaos of forcibly pre-paid government schools, or should they try homeschooling, private schools, or something different? A recent federal court decision from California may nudge more kids out public-school doors as it affirms that private schools have much wider latitude than those run by the government to set their own policies, including responses to COVID-19. That's an important degree of extra leeway when some officials seem eager to impose new restrictions and the CDC reverses itself to recommend that even vaccinated students should suffer through the day behind masks.
U.S. PoliticsHousing Wire

FHA, FHFA re-up eviction bans at Biden’s urging

A day before the federal eviction ban lapses, the Biden administration is using the levers it has through federal agencies to keep evictions on ice until September. The Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Federal Housing Administration today both announced they would each extend their eviction bans on borrowers of foreclosed properties. Other federal agencies are expected to follow suit.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Real EstateKLFY.com

Biden extends eviction moratorium for properties financed by USDA

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) — While the federal moratorium on evictions expires July 31, homeonwners of properties financed or guaranteed through the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will get an extra two months of protection. The USDA announced that it has extended the moratorium through Sept. 30. USDA also reminded servicers...
Wildlifeoutbreaknewstoday.com

White-tailed deer populations in 4 state exposed to SARS-CoV-2: USDA study

A newly completed study that analyzed serum samples from free-ranging white-tailed deer for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) reveals that certain white-tailed deer populations in Illinois, Michigan, New York, and Pennsylvania were exposed to SARS-CoV-2. Samples were obtained opportunistically...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Lawmakers consider withholding housing funds from tribes that discriminate against descendants of enslaved people

(CNN) — House lawmakers are considering legislation that would withhold federal funds from tribal nations who discriminate against Freedmen, the descendants of people they once enslaved. The House Committee on Financial Services held a subcommittee hearing on Tuesday to discuss reauthorizing the Native American Housing Assistance and Self Determination Act...

