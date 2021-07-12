New Report Uncovers The Reason FEMA Denies Aid To Southern Black Families
'The Washington Post' found that thousands of Black households don’t qualify for available disaster aid.www.binnews.com
'The Washington Post' found that thousands of Black households don’t qualify for available disaster aid.www.binnews.com
BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.https://www.binnews.com
Comments / 0