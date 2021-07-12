Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Charlottesville Removes Two Confederate Statues After Long Legal Bout

By Ryan Shepard
BIN: Black Information Network
 19 days ago
The statues will remain in storage until the city decides where to move them next.

BIN: Black Information Network is the first and only 24x7 comprehensive national audio Black News service dedicated to providing an objective, accurate and trusted source of continual news coverage with a Black voice and perspective.

