Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Grayson, Pulaski, Smyth, Wythe by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 13:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Grayson; Pulaski; Smyth; Wythe A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHWESTERN ALLEGHANY COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN NORTH CAROLINA SOUTHWESTERN PULASKI...EAST CENTRAL SMYTH...WYTHE...NORTHWESTERN CARROLL AND CENTRAL GRAYSON COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA At 118 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Max Meadows to near Speedwell to Piney Creek. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Wytheville Rural Retreat Independence Fries Max Meadows Mouth Of Wilson and Patterson.alerts.weather.gov
